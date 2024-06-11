T.J. Holmes Was Homeless Before Amy Robach ‘Saved’ Him from Depression

*T.J. Holmes claims Amy Robach helped him through the “darkest” period of his life when he was battling depression.

“Thoughts of suicide, abuse of alcohol—I didn’t realize how bad off I was,” Holmes said on the most recent episode of the Amy & T.J. podcast, Complex reports.

The former GMA3 co-host admitted that he was diagnosed with “moderately severe depression” in 2015.

“I would walk back and forth in the middle of the night, because I didn’t wanna go home. And I would just walk the streets. I can tell you, there’s a bench on 14th Street, just west of Union Square, where I have actually slept at night. I was the best dressed homeless man you have ever seen in your life,” Holmes said.

Holmes, 46, expressed his gratitude for Robach, 51, noting that she supported him when they worked together at ABC before becoming a couple.

“I credit her for literally helping save my life,” he said.

“She is seeing me deteriorate, she is seeing me not get help, she is seeing me the way nobody else was, and it became an issue where I would leave home to go to the studio, but what it really felt like is I was leaving home and going home –– which was Amy Robach,” Holmes recalled of his professional relationship with Robach, Page Six reports.

“I knew you were struggling, and sometimes you just need a friend,” Robach added.



