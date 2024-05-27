Steph and Ayesha Curry Welcome Fourth Child: Caius Chai – Lil Dude’s An Early Arrival | VIDEO

*Steph and Ayesha Curry‘s household just got a little busier, and infinitely more joyful, with the early arrival of their fourth baby, a son named Caius Chai.

Announcing the joyous news jointly on Instagram on Sunday, May 26, the couple revealed that their newest addition came into the world on May 11, a bit ahead of schedule.

“Our sweet baby boy decided to make an early arrival!! He’s doing great and we are finally settling in at home as a family of 6! So grateful!” Steph, 36, captioned a heartwarming black-and-white photo of a tiny hand, presumably Caius’s, being gently held, reports People.

Ayesha, 35, who had continued to share moments from her life up until her son’s early birth, posted a candid snapshot with her daughter Ryan during a hike on May 8.

“Hikes with my Chookas. My nature girl,” she lovingly captioned the series of photos, capturing their connection just days before Caius made his debut.

The Sweet July founder, who had joyfully announced her pregnancy on the cover of her magazine in March, confessed that she and her husband felt a special person was missing from their already bustling family. “We really thought our family was complete,” she wrote, “but one day, we both knew somebody was missing.”

Watching their older children—Riley Elizabeth, 11, Ryan Carson, 8, and Canon W. Jack, 5—react to the pregnancy was a source of immense joy for Ayesha. “Getting to experience this through [Canon’s] eyes and through Ryan and Riley’s eyes has been so cool. Their perspectives are so different, and it’s been the most exciting thing,” she shared.

The couple had even tried to coordinate Caius’s arrival with Steph’s Paris Olympics debut, proving once again that the Currys are planners at heart, whether on or off the basketball court.

With baby Caius settling in, the family of six is basking in the joy of their newest member, ready to embrace the beautiful chaos of their growing household.

