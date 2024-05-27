NBA Legend Bill Walton Dies at 71 After Long Battle with Cancer | VIDEO

*The NBA community is mourning the loss of one of its most beloved figures, Bill Walton, who passed away at the age of 71. The league announced the sad news on Monday morning (05-27-24), revealing that Walton died at his home after a prolonged battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver paid tribute to Walton, remembering him as a dominant force on the court and a vibrant personality off it. Silver praised Walton’s upbeat demeanor at league events, reflecting on the significant impact he had on the sport and its community.

Walton’s basketball journey began at UCLA, where he played from 1971 to 1974 before being selected by the Portland Trailblazers as the first overall pick in the 1974 NBA Draft. During his time in Portland, Walton secured his first of two NBA titles and earned an NBA MVP award. His career later took him to the Clippers and the Celtics, although injuries significantly impacted his playing time and career trajectory.

Despite his challenges on the court, Walton transitioned to a successful broadcasting career. He began commentating NBA games with ESPN in the early 2000s before returning to college basketball in 2012, where he continued to share his love for the game until his passing.

Bill Walton is survived by his wife, Lori, and his four sons, Adam, Nathan, Chris, and Luke. Luke Walton followed in his father’s footsteps, joining the NBA first as a player and then as a coach. Bill’s passion for basketball and his charismatic personality left a lasting legacy in the world of sports.

Walton was known for his love of life and his many friendships. In a memorable interview with us in 2016, he expressed his admiration for superstar singer John Mayer, showcasing his enthusiasm for his passions beyond basketball.

Bill Walton’s passing marks the end of an era for the NBA, but his contributions to the game and his infectious spirit will be remembered and celebrated for years to come.

