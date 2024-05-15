Thursday, May 16, 2024
HomeNews
News

‘Squatter Squad’ Enforcing Crackdown on Property Intruders in Los Angeles | Watch
By Ny MaGee
0

*In Los Angeles, a collective dubbed the Squatter Squad is dedicated to evicting individuals who trespass and break in on private properties.

“We offer fast and effective squatter removal and prevention services throughout Southern California,” the group’s website states. “Our job is to save our customers from all of the wasted time, money, stress, and headaches that come from squatters overtaking your property.”

Kimrey Kotchick told FOX 11 that squatters “are actively educating themselves on platforms like YouTube, learning how to seize control of someone’s home, just as we are witnessing today.”

Kotchick and Thomas Lando were tasked with removing multiple individuals who had unlawfully entered an apartment on Menlo Avenue in Los Angeles. In the clip above, they explain the situation to the news station. 

the Squatter Squad screenshot
Thomas Lando and Kimrey Kotchick / the Squatter Squad CREDIT: YouTube

“The apartment was just completely refurbished, and after someone had been there for decades, they moved in days later, and it’s probably completely ruined now,” Lando told FOX 11.

According to the New York Post, squatter laws exist in all 50 states, providing trespassers with various protections if they occupy a residence. These laws complicate the eviction process for property owners.

Per the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, squatters in California are taking advantage of loopholes in the system to reside without paying rent. They use fraudulent leases to take over properties across the state. 

Earlier, we covered the story of a Venezuelan citizen who gained widespread attention for offering guidance to undocumented immigrants on how to “occupy” vacant properties and assert squatter’s rights in the United States. Leonel Moreno said in a TikTok video that under US law, “if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it.”

According to The Post, Moreno lives in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, and his viral TikTok has drawn more than 4 million views. In the video, he brags that his “African friends” have “already taken about seven homes.”

Moreno encourages fellow immigrants to “occupy” vacant homes to avoid becoming a “burden” while homeless.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: TikToker Tells Illegal Immigrants How to Invoke ‘Squatter’s Rights’ in America | Video

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Angel Reese and Chicago Sky Take Commercial Flights After WNBA Announces Charter Program
Next article
Watch Official Trailer for ‘Wicked’ Starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Style

Rev. Al Sharpton and Girlfriend Aisha McShaw Dazzle at Met Gala w/McShaw’s Designs + Celebrate Seven-Year Romance | PICs

Entertainment

Mary J. Blige Empowers with ‘Strength of a Woman’ Festival & Summit | PICs

Celebrity

Celebrating The Bronx’s Own: Ice Spice on the MTA MetroCard | VIDEOs

Black Twitter

Black Twitter – Community Continues to be A Cultural Force and Voice of Change on X

Diddy

Suge Knight Voices Sympathy for Diddy, Not Celebration Over Rival’s Legal Drama | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming