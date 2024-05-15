‘Squatter Squad’ Enforcing Crackdown on Property Intruders in Los Angeles | Watch

*In Los Angeles, a collective dubbed the Squatter Squad is dedicated to evicting individuals who trespass and break in on private properties.

“We offer fast and effective squatter removal and prevention services throughout Southern California,” the group’s website states. “Our job is to save our customers from all of the wasted time, money, stress, and headaches that come from squatters overtaking your property.”

Kimrey Kotchick told FOX 11 that squatters “are actively educating themselves on platforms like YouTube, learning how to seize control of someone’s home, just as we are witnessing today.”

Kotchick and Thomas Lando were tasked with removing multiple individuals who had unlawfully entered an apartment on Menlo Avenue in Los Angeles. In the clip above, they explain the situation to the news station.

“The apartment was just completely refurbished, and after someone had been there for decades, they moved in days later, and it’s probably completely ruined now,” Lando told FOX 11.

According to the New York Post, squatter laws exist in all 50 states, providing trespassers with various protections if they occupy a residence. These laws complicate the eviction process for property owners.

Per the Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles, squatters in California are taking advantage of loopholes in the system to reside without paying rent. They use fraudulent leases to take over properties across the state.

Earlier, we covered the story of a Venezuelan citizen who gained widespread attention for offering guidance to undocumented immigrants on how to “occupy” vacant properties and assert squatter’s rights in the United States. Leonel Moreno said in a TikTok video that under US law, “if a house is not inhabited, we can seize it.”

According to The Post, Moreno lives in a suburb of Columbus, Ohio, and his viral TikTok has drawn more than 4 million views. In the video, he brags that his “African friends” have “already taken about seven homes.”

Moreno encourages fellow immigrants to “occupy” vacant homes to avoid becoming a “burden” while homeless.

