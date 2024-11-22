Snoop Dogg & Dr. Dre Drop New Track ‘Outta Da Blue’ | Listen

*Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre have released their new single, “Outta Da Blue,” featuring Alus.

The track, produced by Dr. Dre, Dem Jointz, BoogzDaBeast, and FNZ, is available via Death Row, Aftermath, and Interscope. Listen HERE.

The legendary duo recently previewed the song during their live episode of Drink Champs at ComplexCon. The track was also teased in the official trailer for the upcoming Netflix film ‘Back In Action’ starring Jamie Foxx and Cameron Diaz. Watch it below.

Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg will release a new collaborative album titled “Missionary” on December 13, marking their first album in nearly 30 years. The news release states: “‘Missionary’ is only their second time completing a full body of work together since Snoop’s 1993 classic debut album ‘Doggystyle.’ The album includes a stacked list of features from hip-hop heavyweights including Eminem, 50 Cent, Jelly Roll, Method Man, Sting, the late Tom Petty, Jhené Aiko and more.”

“After 30 years, believe it or not, man, this is our first time working on an album in 30 years,” Dr. Dre told Complex. “I did ‘Doggystyle’ for him 30 years ago. We’ve done things in between, a song here and there and did shows and shit, but this is the first time that we got together and worked on an entire album in 30 years. I feel like it’s some of the best music I’ve ever made and I’m really proud of it.”

Dre previously said his production on “Missionary” was on par with his iconic album “The Chronic” and Snoop’s “Doggystyle.”

“Missionary” marks Snoop’s twentieth album and his first release in two years since “BODR” in 2022.

“This one is gonna show a different level of maturity with his lyrics and with my music,” Dre said of his new music with Snoop in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “I feel like this is some of the best music I’ve done in my career. [It’s been] much more fun.”

According to Vibe, “Missionary” was initially teased in 2022 by Michael “Harry-O” Harris, the convicted drug kingpin who provided the initial funding for Death Row Records.

“It hits me sometimes when I’m sitting with [Dr.] Dre and Snoop, and just watchin’ these guys and who they became,” said Harris at the time. “I was just talkin’ to Doctor the other day—I talk to all the Death Row family, and we’re gonna all come together and do some incredible things. Because all of it has grown from our different journeys. It’s multiple stories that will be told, and we will make sure that everybody that was a part of somethin’ gets what they got comin’.’”

