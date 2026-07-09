Rodney Franklin Dies at 67 as Diddy Doc and Cheetah Girls Lead NewsBits

Rodney Franklin's passing, Emmy recognition for "Sean Combs: The Reckoning" and the return of "The Cheetah Girls" headline today's NewsBits.

Rodney Franklin – screenshot

*In today’s NewsBits, fans are remembering the life and legacy of jazz and R&B pioneer Rodney Franklin following his death at 67, while Netflix’s acclaimed “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” has earned major Emmy recognition, and Disney revives “The Cheetah Girls” with familiar stars and a new generation of performers.

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Rodney Franklin Remembered as Contemporary Jazz Pioneer

The music world is mourning the loss of jazz and R&B great Rodney Franklin, who died peacefully on July 8 at the age of 67.

Franklin’s family shared the news through his niece, Jamaica Hughes, on a GoFundMe page established to help with his medical expenses.

“Rodney Thomas Franklin passed away peacefully today, July 8, 2026,” the family said in a statement. “While we will miss him immensely, we rejoice in knowing that he is no longer in pain and is at peace. He was a beloved father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend.”

During the 1980s, Franklin emerged as one of contemporary jazz’s defining artists, releasing more than a dozen albums while helping blend jazz and R&B into the soulful sound that became known as contemporary jazz.

His 1985 ballad, “Song for You,” became a Quiet Storm radio staple and remains one of his signature recordings, continuing to receive airplay decades after its release.

‘Sean Combs: The Reckoning’ Earns Three Emmy Nominations

Netflix’s acclaimed four-part docuseries “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” has earned three Primetime Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series.

Executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and directed by Alexandria Stapleton, the series also received nominations for Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program.

Premiering in December, the documentary examined Sean Combs’ life, career and legal controversies through interviews with accusers, longtime collaborators, a childhood friend and two jurors involved in his 2025 federal trial.

Among the many documentaries centered on Combs, “The Reckoning” has been widely viewed as the most comprehensive examination of the embattled music mogul’s rise, influence and legal battles.

The Cheetah Girls – via Disney

Disney Revives ‘The Cheetah Girls’ With Original Stars

Disney is officially bringing back “The Cheetah Girls” with “The Cheetah Girls: Next Gen,” reuniting original stars Raven-Symoné and Adrienne Bailon as Galleria and Chanel.

Sabrina Bryan will also make a special appearance as Dorinda, while Lynn Whitfield and Lori Alter are set to reprise their roles. Kiely Williams is not attached to the project.

Joining the franchise are Leah Sava’ Jeffries as Galleria’s daughter Faith, Carmen Sanchez as Dior, Kaileen Chang as Ruby, Sophie Lennon as Brooklyn and newcomer Kamogelo Ramashala as Kendi.

The new film follows Galleria, Chanel and a new generation of Cheetah Girls as they travel to Africa to volunteer at a wildlife sanctuary, where they strengthen their friendships, discover their voices and work together to save the preserve before taking the stage as the new Cheetah Girls.

The movie is slated to premiere on Disney Channel and Disney+.

That’s today’s NewsBits—from remembering Rodney Franklin’s remarkable musical legacy to Emmy recognition for “Sean Combs: The Reckoning” and the return of “The Cheetah Girls,” these are the entertainment stories featured in today’s roundup.

NewsBits – Rodney Franklin Sean Combs The Cheetah Girls

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