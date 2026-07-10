Retta Returns to Roast 20 Wild Homes in First Trailer for New Season of ‘Ugliest House in America’ | WATCH

The hit HGTV series expands to six episodes as 20 unusual homes compete for a renovation from designer Alison Victoria.

*HGTV has released the first trailer for the latest season of “Ugliest House in America,” offering a preview of the outrageous homes and sharp commentary viewers can expect when the series returns later this month.

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The new season premieres Monday, July 20, at 9 p.m. ET/PT with an expanded format that increases both the number of episodes and the number of homes competing for the show’s top prize.

Retta returns as host, once again traveling across the country to visit properties with unusual designs, questionable layouts and decades-old décor. Throughout the season, the actress, comedian and self-described home design enthusiast will deliver her signature reactions as homeowners show off the features that make their houses stand out for all the wrong reasons.

This time around, the competition grows to six one-hour episodes featuring 20 homes from across the United States. Four properties in each region will compete to earn the distinction of being named the “ugliest house in America.”

Retta hosts Ugliest House in America/YouTube screenshot

The winning homeowners will receive more than just the title. During the season finale, HGTV designer Alison Victoria will transform the selected property with a complete renovation.

The July 20 premiere focuses on homes in the frontier region, where Retta encounters an eclectic mix of unconventional properties. Among them are an Art Deco home featuring padded wallpaper, a house topped with a rock-covered roof, a desert hillside residence overflowing with tchotchkes and a home packed with whimsical woodwork.

The expanded season follows a successful previous run for the series, which HGTV said attracted 12 million viewers across its linear and streaming platforms, per the news release.

The new trailer offers a glimpse of the unusual homes, humorous moments and over-the-top designs awaiting viewers when “Ugliest House in America” returns this summer. Watch the clip above.

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