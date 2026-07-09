Mystikal Transferred to Notorious Angola Prison to Serve 20-Year Rape Sentence

The rapper will sit in protective custody at the Louisiana facility known as the Alcatraz of the South.

Mystikal – Getty

*Mystikal’s 20-year sentence has landed him inside one of America’s most feared prisons.

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The Louisiana Department of Public Safety & Corrections confirmed to TMZ that the rapper, born Michael Tyler, now resides at Angola. Because of his fame, officials placed the Grammy nominee in protective custody, where he will occupy a cell by himself.

Angola’s reputation precedes it. Nicknamed the “Alcatraz of the South,” the sprawling 18,000-acre penitentiary confines over 5,000 men and stands as the biggest maximum-security lockup in the country. A slave plantation once occupied the land, and prisoners today face “grueling manual labor” under a sweltering sun. Violence defined the facility decades ago, when killings and knife attacks plagued its cellblocks through the 1970s and 80s.

The transfer follows a courtroom battle that capped 20-plus years of legal trouble for the artist. Mystikal pleaded guilty in March 2026 to third-degree rape over a 2022 attack at his home in Ascension Parish, Louisiana. His original arrest carried charges of first-degree rape and false imprisonment, and a conviction on the top count could have meant life behind bars.

Credit: TMZ

Court reports paint a harrowing picture of the assault. The woman told investigators the rapper attacked her physically, stole from her, and kept her phone and keys so she could not escape. She said he demanded she locate cash he suspected was missing, then raped her. Only after he received a CashApp payment from the woman was she permitted to go, per the reports.

At sentencing, the victim urged the judge to impose the maximum term. She recounted being choked and having braids ripped from her hair. Mystikal reportedly answered her in open court. “If I did that to you, I deserve the max sentence,” he said.

The rapper made a late bid to withdraw his plea, citing emotional strain and a rushed decision. The court rejected it. An earlier rape case against him ended without an indictment, but this one produced a conviction.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Mystikal Lawsuit Alleges Rapper Forced Woman to Pray Before Sexual Assault

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