Nicki Minaj Gets Presidential Shout-Out at Rose Garden Club Lunch

The president called the hip-hop star respected, talented, and a friend of common sense.

Nicki Minaj at the 2012 MTV Video Music Awards held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, United States on September 6, 2012. Credit: Lumeimages.com/Depositphotos

*Nicki Minaj had a front-row moment at the White House on Monday, July 6. Midway through his speech at the Rose Garden Club luncheon, President Donald Trump paused to celebrate the rapper, All Hip Hop reports.

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“We also have a woman that is so respected and so hot and so great and such a great friend of, I don’t say conservative, I say of common sense,” Trump said. “She’s a fantastic person and she’s a woman that’s respected by everybody and she’s got real talent: Nicki Minaj.”

She earned a second mention minutes later, this time tied to the Small Business Administration. “They call it small business, Nicki, but when you add it up, it’s bigger than any back in the world, probably, right?” Trump said.

Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time!!! 🙌🏽🇺🇸♥️ pic.twitter.com/Kz7GJxEds0 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) July 6, 2026

The Queens native gave fans a look inside the visit on social media. One photo captured her alongside Trump in the Oval Office. “Whoa!!!! #WhiteHouseBarbie with her favorite President of all time!!!” she captioned it.

Other snapshots placed her at two of the administration’s newer fixtures. She stopped at the “Presidential Walk of Fame” and at the autopen picture that now hangs where a Joe Biden portrait would go.

Monday’s appearance adds another chapter to her embrace of the president. She praised him from the United Nations podium last November, crediting his “leadership on the global stage” during her remarks on religious violence in Nigeria.

The rapper doubled down a month later at Turning Point USA’s annual convention, sharing a stage with Erika Kirk. “I have the utmost respect and admiration for our president,” Minaj said. “I don’t know if he even knows this, but he’s given so many people hope.”

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