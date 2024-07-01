Shaq’s Ex-Wife Rejected Part of His Wealth in Divorce to Maintain Her Piece of Mind

*Shaquille O’Neal’s ex-wife, Shaunie Henderson, offers a new perspective on their divorce in her New York Times bestselling memoir Undefeated.”

As Essentially Sports reports, in the book, Shaunie reveals she went against her lawyers’ advice for the sake of her peace of mind.

“Despite my lawyers’ advice, I didn’t want anything from Shaquille. I just wanted out,” she wrote.

As PEOPLE reports, O’Neal and Henderson wed in 2002 before calling it quits in 2009 due to Shaq’s alleged infidelity. They share four children.

“I kept telling him, ‘You don’t have to give me anything, just take care of the kids.’ Of course, he was legally bound to take financial responsibility for the kids, which he did, but outside of that, all I wanted was my car, which was in my name. The only other thing I wanted was peace of mind. I was hungry for it. I just wanted to live honestly and without lies or self-deception.”

The “self-deception” she’s referring to likely refers to Shaq’s infidelity.

Shaunie wrote that she moved with their kids to LA after filing for separation.

As we reported previously, in the book, Henderson admits to being more infatuated with her ex-husband’s lifestyle and the concept of marriage than with Shaq as an individual.

“Looking back, I don’t know that I was ever really in love with the man, but I was in love with the idea of being married to the man I had a family with,” Henderson wrote, per Essence.

“I was in love with the idea of building a life together. I truly did enjoy spending time with him. [NBA] road trips allowed me to be with my husband and experience the NBA life for a little while,” she continued.

Shaq took to Instagram on May 8 to respond to Henderson’s confession.

“I understand…I wouldn’t have been in love with me either. Wishing you all the best. All love, Shaq,” he wrote. Shaq captioned the post, “Trust me I get it.”

