Friday, May 24, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

‘Seinfeld’ Star Michael Richards Asserts ‘I’m Not Racist’ Following 2006 Heckler Controversy
By Ny MaGee
0
Michael Richards
Michael Richards at the Diet Coke with Lemon 40th anniversary bash for the legendary L.A. comedy club The Improv, Los Angeles, CA 08-23-02

*“Seinfeld” star Michael Richards is opening up about using the N-word at a Black heckler during a standup comedy show in 2006.

Richards’ viral onstage meltdown led to an apology statement on the Late Show With David Letterman, but it also drastically disrupted his career.

In a new interview with People magazine, Richards discussed the controversy while promoting his new memoir, “Entrances and Exits,” which will be released on June 4. During the interview, he noted that he’s “not looking for a comeback” and doesn’t expect people to forget what he said that night.

“I was immediately sorry the moment I said it onstage,” Richards told the publication.

“My anger was all over the place and it came through hard and fast. Anger is quite a force. But it happened. Rather than run from it, I dove into the deep end and tried to learn from it. It hasn’t been easy,” he explained.

“Crisis managers wanted me to do damage control. But as far as I was concerned, the damage was inside of me,” Richards added.

After the incident, Richards dedicated years to deep analysis, attempting to understand the root of his anger, which he attributed in part to his own insecurities.

“I was a good character actor, but I was comfortable being the character, not in being me,” he told PEOPLE.

“I’m not racist. I have nothing against Black people. The man who told me I wasn’t funny had just said what I’d been saying to myself for a while. I felt put down. I wanted to put him down.”

Richards claims that since the heckling event, he’s spent the past 17 years “learning and healing.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Ex-Baltimore Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby Avoids Prison Time for Perjury and Mortgage Fraud Convictions | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Joe Budden Spars with Ex After She Accuses Him of Abuse
Next article
New Trailer Alert! ‘I Am: Celine Dion’ | WATCH

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Basketball

Charles Barkley Slams TNT Over Loss of NBA Rights (to NBC) – Considers Independent Path for ‘Inside the NBA’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

Entertainment

Terrence Howard Claims Ownership of Pioneering Virtual Reality Patent

Entertainment

Kelly Rowland Has Intense Confrontation with Security at Cannes Premiere | WATCH

Beef

50 Cent’s Diddy Doc Lands At Netflix Amid New (Diddy) Assault Allegations from Model | VIDEOs

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming