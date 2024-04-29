The Truth Came to Light – Atlanta Movie Exec (Ryan Millsap) Under Fire for Anti-Black and Antisemitic Texts

*In the shadows of Atlanta’s glitzy film and television industry, a tale unfolds that echoes the timeless wisdom: “Secrets buried in darkness are destined to surface.” At its center stands Ryan Millsap, once hailed for championing diversity and inclusion in the city’s entertainment scene. Yet, beneath his public facade lies a discordant reality, revealed through private messages unearthed in a courtroom drama. It’s all exposed in a rather scathing report by ProPublica and the AJC.

Court transcripts unveil a startling contrast to Millsap’s public image, portraying him in a damning light. For the founder of Blackhall Studios, his text exchanges, unveiled by his former attorney, John Da Grosa Smith, paint a troubling picture.

From disdainful remarks aimed at African Americans to derogatory slurs against Jewish individuals, the messages lay bare a disturbing truth.

The bulk of these communications dates back to 2019, a period coinciding with Millsap’s tenure as CEO of Blackhall Studios, a venture he nurtured from inception to an 850,000-square-foot powerhouse. His IMDb profile depicts him as the architect of the studio’s strategic vision, immersed in daily operations, and steering its course.

Millsap’s ascent to prominence in Atlanta was fueled by his purported commitment to diversity. Projects like HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” and YouTube Premium’s “Step Up: The Series” underscored his collaborative efforts with African American talent.

His partnerships with local luminaries such as T.I. and Issac Hayes III seemed to reinforce this narrative, as evidenced by joint appearances on podcasts.

However, Smith’s revelations shatter the illusion, exposing Millsap’s duplicity.

The narrative of inclusivity crumbles under the weight of his private bigotry, as Smith accuses him of craftily obscuring the truth.

The sordid exchanges, primarily with his former girlfriend and business associate, Christy Hockmeyer, delve into a realm of racism and anti-Semitism, laid bare in the investigative report by ProPublica and the AJC. While Hockmeyer acknowledges her wrongdoing and extends an apology, Millsap remains silent, refusing to offer any formal statement.

Amidst this scandal, Millsap’s involvement in a controversial land swap between Blackhall Studios and DeKalb County adds another layer of intrigue. The deal, which transpired in 2020, exchanged studio acreage for parkland, drawing scrutiny due to its proximity to the divisive Atlanta Public Safety Training Center, dubbed “Cop City” by dissenters.

As the spotlight shifts from his cinematic achievements to his concealed prejudices and questionable dealings, Ryan Millsap finds himself ensnared in a narrative where the shadows can no longer veil the truth.

