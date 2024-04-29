Monday, April 29, 2024
Trailer Alert! ‘IF’ | WATCH

Let your imagination run wild!
By Olivia T.
*The final trailer for the new ‘IF‘ movie is out now!

From writer and director John Krasinski,IF’ is about a girl who discovers that she can see everyone’s imaginary friends — and what she does with that superpower — as she embarks on a magical adventure to reconnect forgotten IFs with their kids.

“IF” stars Krasinski, Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds, Fiona Shaw, and the voices of Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Louis Gossett Jr., and Steve Carell alongside many more as the wonderfully unique characters that reflect the incredible power of a child’s imagination.

The Paramount Pictures live-action animated fantasy will only be in theatres and Dolby cinema on May 17th.

IF Movie (Paramount Pictures 2024)
IF Movie (Paramount Pictures 2024)

Plus, go behind the scenes and meet the voices of IFs and celebrate International Dance Day with your IF on Snapchat or TikTok!

Executive produced by John J. Kelly, George Dewey, and Kimberly Nelson LoCascio. Produced by Allyson Seeger, p.g.a., John Krasinski, p.g.a., Andrew Form, p.g.a., and Ryan Reynolds.

For more details follow #IFmovie | @IFmovie

