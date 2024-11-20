‘No. That’s Bullsh*t!’ Denzel Washington Responds After Ridley Scott Denies Gay Kiss in ‘Gladiator II’ | VIDEO

*After “Gladiator II” director Ridley Scott said Denzel Washington’s gay kiss in the film didn’t happen, the Oscar-winning actor seemingly walked back his claim that his scene was cut.

When asked about the kiss at the Los Angeles premiere, Washington said the reaction to his comments was “much ado about nothing.

“It really is much ado about nothing,” he said. “They’re making more of it than it was. I kissed him on his hands, I gave him a peck and I killed him.”

The Oscar-winning actor previously told Gayety, “I kissed a man in the film, but they took it out, they cut it, I think they got chicken… I kissed a guy full on the lips and I guess they weren’t ready for that yet.”

When reporters asked Scott about the kiss at the LA premiere Monday, he said it “didn’t happen.”

“No, that’s bullsh*t,” Scott, 86, told Variety.

Scott said there was a scene with Washington’s character Macrinus and an unnamed “senator,” but the pair “never did [kiss].”

“They acted the moment — it didn’t happen,” Scott said in the X clip below.

