Subscribe
Search
Close this search box.

‘No. That’s Bullsh*t!’ Denzel Washington Responds After Ridley Scott Denies Gay Kiss in ‘Gladiator II’ | VIDEO

Denzel Washington - Gladiator II
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II

*After “Gladiator II” director Ridley Scott said Denzel Washington’s gay kiss in the film didn’t happen, the Oscar-winning actor seemingly walked back his claim that his scene was cut. 

When asked about the kiss at the Los Angeles premiere, Washington said the reaction to his comments was “much ado about nothing.

“It really is much ado about nothing,” he said. “They’re making more of it than it was. I kissed him on his hands, I gave him a peck and I killed him.”

The Oscar-winning actor previously told Gayety, “I kissed a man in the film, but they took it out, they cut it, I think they got chicken… I kissed a guy full on the lips and I guess they weren’t ready for that yet.”

When reporters asked Scott about the kiss at the LA premiere Monday, he said it “didn’t happen.”

“No, that’s bullsh*t,” Scott, 86, told Variety.

Scott said there was a scene with Washington’s character Macrinus and an unnamed “senator,” but the pair “never did [kiss].”

“They acted the moment — it didn’t happen,” Scott said in the X clip below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Denzel Washington Reveals He Kisses a Man … on the Lips … in ‘Gladiator II’ But Scene Was Cut Out | VIDEO

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Steve Zahn
News
Steve Zahn Talks Joining Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Dystopian Drama 'Silo' | EUR Video Exclusive
Alfred Liggins (right)
Business
Diversity Efforts Get a $1.1 Million Dollar Boost | PICs
Netflix NFL Christmas Day Game
Streaming
Christmas Day Pressure: NFL Executives Wary of Netflix Streaming Issues After Paul-Tyson Mega Streaming Issues | VIDEO
Swingers Las Vegas
News
Swingers Las Vegas, an Adults-Only Mini-Golf Venue, Opens in the City
Sean Combs - Depositphotos
News
Ray J Questions Validity of Diddy 'Freak Off' Stories | Video
Whitney Houston Photo Credit Neal Preston (Courtesy of The Estate of Whitney E Houston)
Whitney Houston
The Town Hall Presents 'The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration'
Donald Trump at Detroit Economic Club - screenshot
News
Trump's Social Security Plans Raise Concerns Over Program's Long-Term Stability
Jaleel White
News
Jaleel White Opens Up About Fallout with Will Smith in New Memoir
police crime tape
News
Las Vegas Family Demands Arrest of Officer Who Fatally Shot Father in Front of His Daughter
Cynthia Erivo
What Da?!
Inquiring Minds and Dax Shepard Wanna Know HOW Cynthia Erivo Wipes with Those LONG Nails? Are You Ready for Her Answer?
The Daise Family - Gullah Gullah Island
Simeon Daise Celebrates Gullah Gullah Island's 30th Anniversary with New Series | VIDEO
*Ever wonder how to make a millennial happy? Just bring up something from their childhood. This generation...
Read More
Larenz Tate - via STARZ
Larenz Tate Reveals Reason for Earning ‘Peanuts’ When He Joined ‘Power’
Larenz Tate visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City in 2023. (Photo by Jason Mendez/Getty Images) *As...
Read More
Quincy Jones
Quincy Jones Leaves Behind $500 Million Fortune for 7 Children
Peggy Lipton, Rashida Jones, Quincy Jones, and Kidada Jones (Photo by Jeff Vespa/WireImage for A List...
Read More
ZATIMA key art
'Tyler Perry’s Zatima' Returns Dec. 26 with New Episodes on BET+ | Watch Trailer
Credit: BET+ *The popular BET+ series “Tyler Perry’s Zatima” returns in December with the second half...
Read More
Michael Harry-O Harris - IG screenshot
Denzel Washington & Snoop Dogg on Board to Shine Light on Death Row Records Co-Founder Harry-O w/BioPic | VIDEO
*Death Row Records co-founder Michael “Harry-O” Harris is getting star-powered help to bring...
Read More
Snoop Dogg - via Depositphotos
Snoop Dogg's Got 'Love and Respect' for Trump - But His Message of Wholeness/Unity Sounds Like Kamala's
Snoop Dogg and Raising Cane’s Owner & Founder Todd Graves – Photo via Raising Cane’s *While...
Read More
Sidney Starr
Transgender Influencer Sidney Starr's Video with 'Empire' Actor Bryshere Gray Sparks Buzz
Sidney Starr and Bryshere Gray/Instagram screenshot *Transgender (MtF) influencer Sidney Starr posted...
Read More
Denzel and Diddy - GettyImages
Denzel Washington Allegedly 'Stormed Out' of Diddy Party, Yelling 'You Don’t Respect Anyone'
Denzel Washington – Gladiator II *Denzel Washington appears to be trying to get ahead of what’s...
Read More
Trump and Tamron - screenshot
October Surprise? Tamron Hall and Donald Trump Affair Rumors (Including an Abortion) Resurface Before Election Day | VIDEO
Donald Trump and Tamron Hall – via Threads *Lordy, Lordy, Lordy. Here’s one NOBODY saw coming....
Read More
Lil Durk - mugshot
Lil Durk Arrested in Florida - Chicago Rapper Facing Serious Charges in Murder-for-Hire Plot | WATCH
*Rapper Lil Durk, born Devontay Durk Banks, has been taken into federal custody following an arrest in...
Read More

POPULAR

Steve Zahn
News
Steve Zahn Talks Joining Season 2 of Apple TV+’s Dystopian Drama 'Silo' | EUR Video Exclusive
Alfred Liggins (right)
Business
Diversity Efforts Get a $1.1 Million Dollar Boost | PICs
Netflix NFL Christmas Day Game
Streaming
Christmas Day Pressure: NFL Executives Wary of Netflix Streaming Issues After Paul-Tyson Mega Streaming Issues | VIDEO
Diddy and Meek Mill - GettyImages
Gossip
Diddy’s Lavish Party for Meek Mill Leaks into Scandal: Blood, Drugs, and Celebrity Excess | VIDEO
'Alien: Earth' Series
Trailers/Promos
FX Drops Teaser Trailer for 'Alien: Earth' Series | Watch
Swingers Las Vegas
News
Swingers Las Vegas, an Adults-Only Mini-Golf Venue, Opens in the City
Sean Combs - Depositphotos
News
Ray J Questions Validity of Diddy 'Freak Off' Stories | Video
Whitney Houston Photo Credit Neal Preston (Courtesy of The Estate of Whitney E Houston)
Whitney Houston
The Town Hall Presents 'The Voice of Whitney: A Symphonic Celebration'
Donald Trump at Detroit Economic Club - screenshot
News
Trump's Social Security Plans Raise Concerns Over Program's Long-Term Stability
1 2 3 8,410
Facebook X-twitter Youtube

Copyrights © 2024 -Eurweb

Facebook Instagram