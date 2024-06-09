Ray J’s Suggests an ‘Exorcism’ for Diddy After ‘Demonic’ Cassie Assault | WATCH

*Finally, a suitable solution to help Sean “Diddy” Combs, courtesy of Ray J. In an interview with The Art of Dialogue, the “One Wish” entertainer weighed in on a leaked video that exposed Combs’ physical assault of his ex-girlfriend, former Bad Boy Records vocalist Cassie Ventura. In Ray J’s eyes, an “exorcism” could be what the doctor ordered.

The viral footage captured Combs striking and kicking Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel in 2016, Vibe noted. Since the happening, Cassie filed a since-settled lawsuit against the “All About the Benjamins” rapper, triggering a downward spiral consisting of more lawsuits, negative public backlash and halted business relationships.

Reacting to the video, a disappointed Ray J labeled Combs’ actions “unforgettable.”

“It’s not OK,” the 43-year-old reality TV fixture said of the Cassie incident. “When somebody is around somebody and we’re counting on them to be one of our leaders in a space that we’re all trying to get to that’s not acceptable to do and it’s not OK.”

In addition, Ray J, who has known Combs for decades, alluded that the music hitmaker’s attack on Ventura caused him to personally lose respect for Combs. So much so that he hinted at losing a desire to keep a friendship with the embattled businessman.

“I mean, it might be forgivable in a sense of a spiritual realm of life or forgive everybody but it’s unforgettable, and that’s where you just draw the line on friendship and hanging out and supporting and being cool,” Ray J explained. “It’s like ni**a it’s done, and that’s it.”

“And it’s not and it’s not something that ni**as can just take lightly. You cannot do that. Not OK. It’s not cool. Period,” he continued before suggesting an “exorcism” for Combs. “[The video] was heartbreaking and shameful and unacceptable I’ve never seen nothing like that. I’ve never seen nothing like that in the history of my life, so that’s a new [one] for me. I don’t know what kind of demon you are, but somebody need to muthaf**kin’ perform an exorcism fast.”

With Combs reeling from the fallout of the video, Ray J predicted a dismal future for the Bad Boy founder. One that see Combs regarded as a pariah among his peers within the entertainment world.

“Life in this industry goes on without certain people because their membership club is revoked, their membership in the club is revoked,” Ray J said. “It’s over, so you don’t have room to make mistakes like that in the big club — you can’t do that. It’s inexcusable. If you threw a party tonight, the people are your invitation list — that club. “The people who throw a party tomorrow, a foundation, could be anything. Anything that has substance to it is no longer available for certain people to be invited to.”

