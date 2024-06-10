Monday, June 10, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Ray J Suggests His Sex Tape with Kim Kardashian Inspired OnlyFans Trend | Video
By Ny MaGee
0
Ray J / Photo: MONICA SCHIPPER/WIREIMAGE
Ray J / Photo: MONICA SCHIPPER/WIREIMAGE

*Ray J appeared on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast and was asked about his infamous sex tape with Kim Kardashian.

“It was so long ago… All I remember is how it smells,” Ray J responded before ducking behind the interview chair and adding, “I didn’t mean that… It smelled great.”

Ray J also implied that the sex tape inspired the adult entertainment platform OnlyFans.

“How different would we all be?” he asked, Vibe reports. “How different would this whole f**king thing be? How different would this industry be? Everything would be different. There might not be any OnlyFans and all the things like that. All the opportunities like that. Probably more people would be going to college.”

The singer/entrepreneur wonders whether his influence in pop culture has been positive.

“Are we a part of the cure or [are] we a part of the disease?” he asked. “I don’t know. All I know is I’m trying to make it right.”

When Shannon asked if the was embarrassed by the sex tape, Ray J said, “Yes.”

“I have kids now. Everything I did now when we have kids is just totally different,” he explained.

“The whole thing is wacky,” the father of two continued. “With my kids it’s not ok.”

Ray J and Diddy - GettyImages
Ray J and Diddy – GettyImages

Elsewhere in the conversation, Ray J reacted to the Diddy-Cassie beating video, claiming he no longer respects the music mogul.

“You cannot do that,” he said. “Not OK. It’s not cool. Period. [The video] was heartbreaking and shameful and unacceptable I’ve never seen nothing like that. I’ve never seen nothing like that in the history of my life, so that’s a new [one] for me. I don’t know what kind of demon you are, but somebody need to motherf**kin’ perform an exorcism fast.”

Watch Ray J’s Club Shay Shay interview below.

READ MORE: Dame Dash Says Diddy Would Be ‘Dead’ If He Violated His Daughters | Video

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Needs $30K for Beauty Treatments

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Education

Kendrick Lamar Surprises and Thrills Compton College Grads – First Appearance Since Drake Beef | WATCH

Diddy

Howard University Cuts Ties with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Following Release of Brutal Beating of Cassie Video

Events

Starz ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Holds Star Studded Premiere – New Season Drops Tonight | PICs-Look!

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Majority Stake in Revolt – Employees Now Largest Shareholders | WATCH

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming