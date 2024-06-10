Monday, June 10, 2024
Dame Dash Says Diddy Would Be ‘Dead’ If He Violated His Daughters | Video
By Ny MaGee
0
Dame Dash
Dame Dash on Choppin’ It Up / YouTube screenshot

*Damon (Dame) Dash spoke about the Diddy-Cassie abuse video in an episode of Choppin’ It Up on America Nu Network.

As we reported earlier, the now infamous hotel footage of the Bad Boy Records founder violently beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in 2016 leaked to CNN last month. According to the outlet, at the time of the incident, Combs paid the hotel $50,000 for the hallway security footage showing him wearing only a towel and chasing Cassie down a hallway to the elevator bank at InterContinental Century City. He then grabs her by the neck, slams her to the ground, kicks and drags her.

Dash said it was “very disappointing” to see the footage.

“…To see that from someone that again I considered my peer… we’re the brotherhood of Hip-Hop, [we’ve] showed a certain degree of respect, but you can’t unsee that, and it’s really a shame,” he said on the podcast, Vibe reports.

Dame went on to say that if Puff had violated his daughter that way, the music mogul would be “dead.”

Diddy assaulting Cassie - via CNN
Diddy assaulting Cassie – via CNN screenshot

“And what I think when I see that… Number one, I got daughters. So, you know, if that were something I would to see happening to my daughter… Puff — he’s dead. I’d go do the time or I’d figure out how not to do the time, but I don’t think I could handle watching another man or any man touching or doing any kind of violence to my daughters,” he explained.

“If I were to ask him a question, it would be, ‘What would you do if you saw a dude do that to your daughters? What should that person’s punishment be?’ Because that’s what yours should be… He had already said that he vehemently wasn’t going to say that he ever did any of those things, and it didn’t happen. And now, because it came out, he’s saying sorry, but it’s like now, it’s hard to believe anything else that he says.”

Dame continued, “And it’s hard not to believe anything that Cassie is accusing or alleging in the lawsuit because I think I wouldn’t have. I couldn’t fathom ever having that kind of aggression toward a woman.”

Watch the podcast interview below:

