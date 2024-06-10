Kim Porter’s Father Jake Condemns Diddy’s Abuse of Cassie Ventura: ‘I Was Disgusted’ | VIDEO

*Jake Porter, the father of the late model Kim Porter, has expressed his disgust after viewing a disturbing hotel surveillance video that recently came to light. The footage shows Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs physically assaulting his former partner, Cassandra ‘Cassie’ Ventura. In the video, Combs can be seen violently shoving, kicking, stomping, and dragging Ventura during the incident.

Jake Porter, in an interview with Rolling Stone, voiced his shock and condemnation of Combs’ actions.

“You can say I was disgusted with the video, and I wouldn’t treat my enemy like that. It was despicable. I couldn’t believe it. I was in Vietnam, and I wouldn’t do that to my enemy,” he stated.

Porter revealed that although he never witnessed Diddy physically harming his daughter, the video made him question things. Kim Porter had an on-and-off relationship with Diddy from 1994 until 2007, and they shared three children together.

“I didn’t know he could stoop that low. I imagine it surprised a lot of people. I wouldn’t even do a dog like that. My heart goes out to Cassie,” Jake said, expressing his newfound perspective on Diddy. He also shared insights into Kim’s relationship with the rapper, indicating that she loved him but struggled to cohabit with him. “I think he was a very jealous person. They both loved each other. Kim’s love was legitimate. Puffy’s love, I don’t know what he calls love, you know what I mean? I really don’t think he has any idea what love is,” Jake explained.

Following the release of the security footage from 2016, Diddy issued an apology on Instagram, expressing disgust at his actions.

“It’s so difficult to reflect on the darkest times of your life, but sometimes you gotta do that. I was f—– up. I mean, I hit rock bottom — but I make no excuses,” he said.

“My behavior in that video is inexcusable. I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it, I’m disgusted now. I went out and sought professional help. I had to go into therapy — I had to go into rehab — I had to ask God for his mercy and grace. I’m so sorry,” Diddy continued. He ended the video by saying, “I’m committed to being a better man, and you should every day. I’m not asking for forgiveness. I’m truly sorry.”

In response to the surfaced footage, Howard University revoked the rapper’s honorary degree. The university’s Board of Trustees released a statement on its website, stating that they “voted unanimously today to accept the return by Mr. Sean Combs of the honorary degree conferred upon him in 2014.” The decision, the school wrote, “revokes all honors and privileges associated with the degree.”

As the fallout continues, Jake Porter’s condemnation of Diddy’s actions highlights the broader impact of the disturbing footage, resonating deeply with those who knew and loved Kim Porter

