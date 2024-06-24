Monday, June 24, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Rakim to Release New Album Featuring DMX, Snoop Dogg, and Nipsey Hussle
By Ny MaGee
0
Music Legend Rakim poses for a photo at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards (Credit Ivan Thomas)
Music Legend Rakim poses for a photo at the 2023 BET Hip Hop Awards (Credit Ivan Thomas)

*Legendary rapper Rakim, one half of hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim, is set to drop his first album in 15 years, G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth).

The project arrives on July 26th, featuring collaborations with DMX, Prodigy, Nipsey Hussle, Kurupt, Masta Killa, Kool G Rap, Method Man, and Snoop Dogg, Consequence Sound reports 

Rakim has released three solo albums over the years: The 18th Letter (1997), The Master (1999), and The Seventh Seal (2009). For his latest offer, Rakim produced the seven-track release and said in a statement, “I feel like the battery in my back has been reenergized.”

He added, “Having the ability to showcase my talents behind the boards coupled with the elite lyricism the world already knows and gives me infinite praise for alongside some of the best talents to ever do it is truly a blessing and for that I am humbled.”

See the complete tracklist for G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth) below.

  1. Be Ill (feat. Kurupt and Masta Killa)
  2. Now Is the Time (feat. B.G., Hus Kingpin, and Compton Menace)
  3. Love Is the Message (feat. Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Planet Asia, Louis King, Sally Green, Kobe Honeycutt, and The L.A. Grand Choir)
  4. God’s Playground (feat. 38 Spesh, Skyzoo, Fred The Godson, and DMX)
  5. Pendulum Swing (feat. KXNG Crooked, Canibus, LA The Darkman, and Chino XL)
  6. International (feat. Kool G Rap, Joell Ortiz, and Tristate)
  7. Sign of Se7en (feat. Prodigy, Method Man, X-Raided, and Big Twins)

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Sanaa Lathan Stars in Coming-Of-Age Film ‘Young. Wild. Free’ on BET+ | Watch Trailer

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
This is the iPhone Ringtone That Makes People Cringe | LISTEN

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Anti-Black

Insult! Republican Columbian Immigrant Tells Black Americans to Get the ‘F**k’ Out in Rant Against ‘Rachet’ Juneteenth Reparations | WATCH

Living

Miss Universe Jamaica Pageant Rules Put No Age Limit on Contestants … 2-Fifty+ Women Enter | Pics-Look!

Celebrity

Clearing the Air! Christopher Williams Speaks Out on Halle Berry and Diddy Allegations | WATCH

Basketball

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Rematch Poised to be the Most Expensive WNBA Game Ever with Seats Up to $9,000 | VIDEO

Business

Verzuz Reacquired by Swizz Beats and Timbaland – Partners with X Amidst Elon Musk’s Response to Racist Remarks | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming