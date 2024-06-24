Rakim to Release New Album Featuring DMX, Snoop Dogg, and Nipsey Hussle

*Legendary rapper Rakim, one half of hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim, is set to drop his first album in 15 years, G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth).

The project arrives on July 26th, featuring collaborations with DMX, Prodigy, Nipsey Hussle, Kurupt, Masta Killa, Kool G Rap, Method Man, and Snoop Dogg, Consequence Sound reports

Rakim has released three solo albums over the years: The 18th Letter (1997), The Master (1999), and The Seventh Seal (2009). For his latest offer, Rakim produced the seven-track release and said in a statement, “I feel like the battery in my back has been reenergized.”

He added, “Having the ability to showcase my talents behind the boards coupled with the elite lyricism the world already knows and gives me infinite praise for alongside some of the best talents to ever do it is truly a blessing and for that I am humbled.”

See the complete tracklist for G.O.D.’s Network (Reb7rth) below.

Be Ill (feat. Kurupt and Masta Killa) Now Is the Time (feat. B.G., Hus Kingpin, and Compton Menace) Love Is the Message (feat. Nipsey Hussle, Snoop Dogg, Planet Asia, Louis King, Sally Green, Kobe Honeycutt, and The L.A. Grand Choir) God’s Playground (feat. 38 Spesh, Skyzoo, Fred The Godson, and DMX) Pendulum Swing (feat. KXNG Crooked, Canibus, LA The Darkman, and Chino XL) International (feat. Kool G Rap, Joell Ortiz, and Tristate) Sign of Se7en (feat. Prodigy, Method Man, X-Raided, and Big Twins)

