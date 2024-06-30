Sunday, June 30, 2024
‘Power Book II Ghost’ S4: LaToya Tonodeo & LaVell Adams-Gray Discuss Family Drama & Survival | WATCH
By JillMunroe
*LaToya Tonodeo and LaVell Adams-Gray open up to EUR about the complex dynamics and intense drama their characters face in season four of “Power Book II: Ghost.”

As the Tejada family finds themselves at a crossroads, Drew and Diana, especially in episode four, both actors shed light on the internal and external battles their characters must navigate.

Tonodeo, portrays Diana Tejada, describes her character’s primary concern as survival.

“Oh, my God! Survival. First, she wants to make it through and get through this,” Tonodeo shared. “Diana’s pregnancy adds another layer of tension, and she’s hopeful it might bridge some familial gaps despite the uncertainty of how others, like Monet and Drew, might react.”

Tonodeo adds: “She’s hoping that the baby or this pregnancy could bring the family together,” she added. However, Diana’s ‘pregnancy brain’ complicates her usual decision-making process, making her actions unpredictable and tangled with emotion.”

Power Book II: Ghost - Lovell Adam-Gray(“Dru”) 2024
Power Book II: Ghost – Lovell Adam-Gray(“Dru”) 2024

Adams-Gray discussed Drew Tejada’s mental state as being highly volatile.

“Drew is at a place where he is doubling down, you know, he’s doubling down, and he’s ready to risk it all for what he believes in,” said Adams-Gray. Drew’s struggle to carve out his identity and find his place within the family adds layers to his character. His trust issues and the pressure to prove himself weigh heavily on his mind. “His mental state right now is very in flux very much. So wondering who he can trust,” elaborated Adams-Gray. The physical and emotional exhaustion of their ongoing battles leaves Drew and Diana in a constant state of high alert and fatigue.

The theme of a mother’s love and loyalty runs deep throughout the series, especially in the complicated relationship between Drew, Diana, and their mother, Monet. Both actors acknowledge the difficulty reconciling their love and respect for Monet with her often harmful actions. Tonodeo highlighted Diana’s internal conflict.

“Diana, as we’ve seen, even from season three, the last episode, she was trying to back out, she changed her mind. It was her diabolical brother that reeled her back in.”

Despite Monet’s actions, Diana’s sense of family loyalty remains her Achilles heel.

Power Book II: Ghost - Mary J. Blige(“Monet”), Woody McClain("Cane"), Michael RaineyJr.("Tariq") 2024
Power Book II: Ghost – Mary J. Blige(“Monet”), Woody McClain(“Cane”), Michael RaineyJr.(“Tariq”) 2024

Adams-Gray reflected on Drew’s struggle, stating, “It’s really tough to navigate because that is your mom, and you want to honor her in every way you can. But she went against that by killing your other parent.” This internal turmoil leaves Drew grappling with conflicting emotions, making it difficult for him to take decisive actions against Monet despite his grievances.

When asked about the possibility of escaping the cycle of violence and drama and leaving the game altogether, both actors expressed a glimmer of hope. “I believe a lot of things would have to change regarding their circumstances. But there’s definitely a way out,” asserted Tonodeo. She emphasized the intelligence and strategic thinking that could pave the way for a resolution that doesn’t involve Diana’s death. “I think if we were able to listen to each other, everyone would be heard truthfully…maybe there’s some kind of, you know, solution,” added Adams-Gray.

As season four unfolds, the Tejada siblings’ journey will undoubtedly be one of the most compelling aspects to watch.

Catch new episodes of “Power Book II: Ghost” on Fridays at 8pm on STARZ or streaming the STARZ app.

Jill Munroe is a Los Angeles-bred entertainment journalist, producer, and host. You can follow her on all social media @StilettoJill or check out JillMunroe.com

