Police Release Bodycam Footage of Georgia Judge Christina Peterson’s Arrest

*Douglas County Probate Judge Christina Peterson was arrested early Thursday in Atlanta and is now facing multiple charges of assaulting a police officer.

According to jail records, Peterson is charged with felony obstruction of a police officer through threats or violence and with simple battery against a police officer. Atlanta police released bodycam video that shows Peterson being arrested.

The Atlanta Police report details how Peterson laid hands on an officer working a side job at the Red Martini Restaurant and Lounge on Peachtree Road in Buckhead. The incident last Thursday morning involved the officer encountering a crying woman in the valet area. When he approached her, Peterson allegedly struck him in the head.

The report, obtained by FOX 5 Atlanta, mentions that Peterson refused to identify herself and seemed intoxicated. Once at the jail, she continued withholding her name. She was arrested and booked into the Fulton County Jail.

As SandraRose.com reports, Peterson’s attorney, Marvin Arrington Jr., held a press conference on Friday after she was released.

Peterson’s attorney, Marvin Arrington Jr., said the arrest and charges were unjustified because she was merely attempting to assist a stranger.

“Based on eyewitnesses and the female victim, we believe the videos will confirm that Judge Peterson should not have been arrested,” Arrington Jr. told reporters.

At the press conference, Alexandria Love, a witness from the nightclub, defended Peterson. Love stated that Peterson had protected her from a violent attack by a man after she had cut in front of him in a food truck line.

“He viciously attacked me,” Love said, “punched me in my face and Judge Peterson was the only one to help me.”

Another witness, Madison Shannon Kelly, likewise maintained that Judge Peterson had done nothing wrong.

“I see this person flying by me and I didn’t know who she was,” Kelly told reporters. “But I know she helped my friend, and if she hadn’t helped, I don’t know what we would be saying today.”

Watch the video (which contains profanity) below.



