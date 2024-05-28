Tuesday, May 28, 2024
HomeNews
News

Judge Judy Criticizes Liberal D.A.s for Ruining US Cities
By Ny MaGee
0
Judge Judy Sheindlin
Judy Sheindlin at the 2019 Daytime Emmy Awards at Pasadena Convention Center on May 5, 2019 in Pasadena, CA / Depositphotos

*Judge Judy Sheindlin condemned progressive district attorneys for their part in the decline of major cities that are plagued by crime.

“When you have district attorneys who are charged, whose job it is to do justice, but to keep the community safe … When you have elected district attorneys who don’t know what their job is, they should go find another job,” Judge Judy told Fox News Digital.

“Fill ice cream cones someplace. But don’t ruin cities,” she said.

“And what’s happened around New York City, Portland, San Francisco, you had district attorneys who didn’t know what their job was. And the cities are ruined, people are leaving.”

In many liberal-run cities across the nation, progressive politicians have adopted soft-on-crime policies.

“Oh I know how we got here,” Judge Judy said. “We got here because a small group of people who have very loud voices created a scenario where bad people got rewarded. And the victim got punished by the system.”

She added, “You know there is always a reason for criminal behavior — didn’t have a good upbringing, didn’t have two parents in the house, didn’t have one parent in the house,” the celebrity judge said.

“There’s always a reason. You’re mentally ill. That’s a reason. You took drugs, that’s a reason. You took alcohol, your brain is fried… Whatever it is.”

She noted that “there is never an excuse for bad behavior.”

“And when society started to make excuses for bad behavior, and react to criminality based upon the excuses, it fell apart.”

Do you agree with Judge Judy’s stance on liberal-run cities? Sound off in the comments.

WATCH:

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Judge Judy Bailiff ‘Confused and Dismayed’ Over Not Being Invited to Her New Show

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Jamal Bryant Reveals Engagement to Dr. Karri Turner
Next article
Sex Offender Fakes Death, Adopts New Identity in Arizona

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Entertainment

Lizzo Reacts to South Park’s Body Positivity Satire | WATCH

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne with ‘Friend of’ Role

Beef

Fight Night in Cannes! Travis Scott and Tyga’s Camps in Heated Melee (Over Kylie?) At Star-studded Bash | WATCH

Basketball

Charles Barkley Slams TNT Over Loss of NBA Rights (to NBC) – Considers Independent Path for ‘Inside the NBA’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Kelly Rowland Speaks and Defends Actions in Viral Cannes Incident: ‘I Stand By My Boundaries’ | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming