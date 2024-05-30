Pizza Hut Revives Camp Book It! Offering Free Pizza to Kids

*Pizza Hut rewards young readers with free pizza through its long-standing reading incentive program, Camp Book It!.

As PEOPLE reports, the program is an extension of Book It!, which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. Camp Book It! will run from June through August. Enrollment for the summer program and the 2024-2025 school year program is now open.

Book It! encourages reading nationwide by empowering teachers and parents to motivate kids to “Read Your Heart Out” for free pizza rewards.

“Our work is more than just a corporate mission, it’s a personal challenge to turn have to read into want to read,” an official mission statement reads. “We know our time-tested incentives work. We are the largest and longest-running corporate supported reading program and now we are fostering the second generation of program alumni. We know that reading makes a difference.”

According to the Camp Book It! website participants are encouraged to read “books, magazines, eBooks and anything fun.”

For 40 years the BOOK IT! Program has encouraged children to read for the fun of it! Now it’s time to inspire the next generation of readers through our new digital options. Traditional teachers may now choose to enroll in our Digital Basic Program or our Digital Enhanced… pic.twitter.com/QxuSFyBfST — The BOOK IT! Program (@bookitprogram) March 27, 2024

“You can set goals based on your students’ reading ability,” the website notes. “Number of minutes, number of pages or number of books – they all work! For children not yet reading independently, you can set a goal where their parent or others read to them.”

Kids in Book It! can earn one free pizza per month during the program. It’s free for schools and parents of pre-K to sixth-grade students (ages 4 to 12).

Click HERE to learn more about the program as well as the the school year version, which runs from Oct. 1 through March 31.

