Paramount Releases Teaser Trailer for ‘Smile’ Horror Sequel | Watch
By Ny MaGee
*Paramount has released the first trailer for “Smile 2,” the sequel to the 2022 horror hit.

Parker Finn returns as director with actor Kyle Gallner, who played police officer Joel in the first movie. Naomi Scott stars in the sequel as a global pop sensation Skye Riley who begins experiencing increasingly terrifying and inexplicable events. Overwhelmed by the escalating horrors and the pressures of fame, Skye is forced to face her dark past to regain control of her life before it spirals out of control.

The cast include Lukas Gage, Rosemarie DeWitt, Dylan Gelula, Raúl Castillo and Miles Gutierrez-Riley.

Watch the new teaser trailer above.

SMILE 2 | Official Teaser Trailer, Poster

As Variety reports,  the first film earned $217 million at the global box office, against a $17 million budget. Finn previously spoke about the possibility of a sequel, saying, “I do think that there is still a lot of interesting stuff to explore in the world of ‘Smile.’ There certainly are stones that I left unturned by design.”

Finn told IndieWire in 2022, “I love horror as metaphor. But I think as a viewer, I get frustrated when it only goes as far as the metaphor and doesn’t commit to actually becoming something that is designed to scare the crap out of you.”

He added, “I wanted to make a film that was really craft-focused, that was creating an experience that was quite unique, that was also a character-driven story exploring the human condition. But was also going to make an audience jump out of their seat and scream a lot.”

“Smile 2” is set for release on Oct. 18. Watch the trailer above.

