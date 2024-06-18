Tuesday, June 18, 2024
HomeEntertainmentAward Shows
Award Shows

Black Excellence Shines at Songwriters Hall of Fame – SZA, Timbaland Honored

Sza ​becomes Only the Second Black woman to win coveted award
By Jazmyn Summers
0

*The Songwriters Hall of Fame’s 53rd Annual Induction and Awards Dinner illuminated New York City with a celebration that honored the extraordinary contributions of some of the most iconic songwriters in the music industry.

This year’s event was particularly momentous with a lineup of presenters and performers that showcased Black excellence in music, including Timbaland, Missy Elliott, El Debarge, Nile Rodgers, El DeBarge and Deniece Williams.

Radio/TV personality Jazmyn Summers was there for EURweb to bring you the tea.

On the Red Carpet Timbaland, who came with his beautiful family, reveals to EURweb that despite the buzz to the contrary Ver​zu​z is coming back “Keep your eyes open,”, he teases.

Timbaland and his family (photo Se7ev of Revenue Entertainment)
Timbaland and his family (photo Se7ev of Revenue Entertainment)

SZA made history as the second Black woman to win the Hal David Starlight Award, following in the footsteps of Alicia Keys, who received the honor in 2005.

Nile Rodgers, a towering figure in the music world, presented SZA with the Hal David Starlight Award. He commended her songwriting abilities, which he said “blends ethereal qualities with authentic emotion.”

SZA’s intimate acoustic performance of “Snooze” was a heartfelt highlight of the evening, affirming her place among the industry’s elite.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: SZA speaks onstage during the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards Gala at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 13, 2024, in New York City. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame)

Missy Elliott, another powerhouse of Black musical talent, inducted her longtime collaborator Timbaland.

She highlighted Timbaland’s transformative influence on hip-hop. Timbaland’s medley of hits was a vibrant celebration of his groundbreaking career.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 13: Inductee Missy Elliott speaks onstage during the Songwriters Hall Of Fame 50th Annual Induction And Awards Dinner at The New York Marriott Marquis on June 13, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame )

The evening began with a powerful performance of “Fame” by the 2024 Abe Olman Scholarship recipients. Deniece Williams then set the tone with her 1984 hit “Let’s Hear It for the Boy,” energizing the crowd and inducting Oscar-winning songwriter Dean Pitchford.

This was followed by a lively performance by The Bacon Brothers, who inducted Pitchford with a rousing rendition of “Footloose.”

Kevin Bacon tells EURweb that he might just “love music more than acting.”

Jazmyn Summers, Kevin Bacon (photo credit Se7en of Revenue Entertainment)
Jazmyn Summers, Kevin Bacon (photo credit Se7en of Revenue Entertainment)

Country superstar Carrie Underwood performed “Jesus Take the Wheel” to honor Hillary Lindsey, whom she dubbed the “queen of modern Nashville songwriting.” Keith Urban joined Lindsey for a moving medley, including “Blue Ain’t Your Color,” showcasing Lindsey’s exceptional songwriting talent.

Carrie Underwood, Jazmyn Summers (photo Se7en of Revenue Entertainment)
Carrie Underwood, Jazmyn Summers (photo Se7en of Revenue Entertainment)

The ceremony concluded with the presentation of the Johnny Mercer Award to Diane Warren. Andra Day‘s powerful performance of “Stand Up for Something” and El Debarge’s rendition of “Rhythm of the Night” brought the evening to a joyful close, celebrating Warren’s illustrious career and the enduring power of songwriting.

This year’s celebration was a testament to the rich and diverse heritage of music, shining a strong spotlight on the remarkable achievements of Black artists and songwriters.


You can catch some snippets of the Red Carpet from the Songwriters Awards and the Apollo Spring Gala in the video above.

Jazmyn Summers - Instagram
Jazmyn Summers – Instagram

You can follow Jazmyn Summers on  @jaztalk1 on Instagram, and Facebook. And please don’t forget to subscribe to Jazmyn Summers’ YouTube.  Photos and video by Se7en with Revenue Entertainment.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Former Drug Lord Suing 50 Cent for $1 Billion Threatens Rapper’s Life

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Kai Cenat Responds to Criticism Following North West’s Birthday Celebration

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Basketball

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark’s Rivalry Intensifies with Controversial Hard Foul + Kev on Stage’s ‘These Black …’ Tweet | WATCH-it-Happen

Entertainment

Camille Winbush Gets Real About OnlyFans: ‘Bernie Mac Show’ Residuals Ain’t Cuttin’ it | WATCH

Concert

Chris Brown Meet-And-Greet Costs $1,111 and A Booty Grab – Seriously! | LOOK

Entertainment

Alix Lapri on Effie’s Journey in ‘Power Book II: Ghost’: She’s Always Been a Survivor | EURexclusiveWATCH

Entertainment

Kenya Moore Suspended Indefinitely from ‘The Real Housewives of Atlanta’ | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming