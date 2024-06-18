Former Drug Lord Suing 50 Cent for $1 Billion Threatens Rapper’s Life

*The former drug kingpin who is suing 50 Cent for $1 billion over the television series “Power” has threatened the rapper’s life.

We reported earlier that Cory “Ghost” Holland Sr. claims Fiddy stole his life story and turned it into the hit “Power” series on Starz. He filed a ten-figure lawsuit against the network, 50 Cent and showrunner Courtney Kemp, claiming the show is based on his life as a New York drug kingpin.

According to FanSided, Holland is seeking a motion for a preliminary injunction that could halt the promotion of the forthcoming spinoff, “Power: Origins.”

All Hip Hop reports that Holland claims 50 Cent tried to intimidate him into dropping the lawsuit. He told the court that the rapper’s henchman threatened him at a gas station.

“If a motherf**ker gets killed because your motherf**king client threaten me and my family, file a motherf**king motion for that. I ain’t playing with your motherf**king client no more, next time he or anyone he sends pull up, f**k the litigation,” reads a statement from Holland to Jackson’s reps, Vibe reports.

Holland also asserts that he was forced to relocate his mother for safety reasons.

“Plaintiff had [to] up and move [his mother] from her state out of fear that 50 Cent was go harm her and me. Plaintiff try’s [sic] to protect himself and deal with the constant pressure and fear that is real,” a letter to the judge from Holland read.

“50 Cent plays games with people’s lives, he humiliates people, he comes to their homes, then plays a victim. He constantly in somebody mess. Plaintiff has warned 50 Cent, he ain’t no entertainer,” Holland’s motion continues.

50 Cent’s attorneys responded to Holland’s motion, telling the court: “This language can only be understood as a threat of violence against Mr. Jackson and his counsel. We are also in the process of notifying the relevant local authorities.”

Holland claims he created a cautionary tale about his life as a drug lord in 2007, burned it onto CDs, and distributed them to at-risk children. He also asserts that he met with Courtney Kemp’s father in the early 1990s to discuss his life story as he sought to leave the drug trade. He claims 50 Cent ultimately received a copy of the CD and turned his life story into a scripted drama series.

“This is not one of those lawsuits from a deranged fan or some somebody trying capitalize off of someone else’s success,” Holland wrote in original complaint, per Vibe. “This is about the actual theft of my life, and the damages that it has done, as well the profits that the defendants have made from the of stealing and telling my life story without my consent.”

Representatives for 50 Cent have denied allegations that he stole Holland’s life story.

