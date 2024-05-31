Friday, May 31, 2024
Nicki Minaj Addresses ‘Disgusting’ Treatment During Amsterdam Arrest
By Ny MaGee
Nicki Minaj mugshot
*Nicki Minaj claims she experienced “disgusting” treatment after being arrested in Amsterdam over the weekend.

On Saturday (May 25), the hip-hop star had to postpone her concert in Manchester, England after military police at Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport detained her when they found drugs in her bag. She was released from police custody hours after recording herself being arrested. She posted a clip of her arrest on Instagram, which you can watch below.

According to Sky News, Nicki took to the livestream platform Stationhead to discuss the six-hour ordeal, stating, “Not being able to get to Manchester, I don’t know when was the last time I felt that low,” she confessed.

“Not only that but knowing that something is being done to you on purpose because you are a confident other race,” Nicki continued.

She added, “The treatment was just disgusting and I wouldn’t wish that on anyone. And yes, I’ve been to jail before. It has nothing to do with if you’ve been to jail before.”

Nicki Minaj took to social media on May 27 to announce the rescheduled date for her postponed concert at Manchester’s Co-Op Live.

“OK guys, I was JUST RE-ADVISED that we actually CAN NOT do any other date for the make up #gagcityMANCHESTER date besides JUNE 3rd,” Minaj wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

She added, “So JUNE 3rd is the new official date for all ticket holders who originally had tickets to the MAY 25th #Manchester show. I apologize for all the inconvenience this has caused. I really hope you can make the #JUNE3rd show. It’ll be really special. Ticketmaster will contact you to advise officially.”

As Complex reports, Minaj threatened to take legal action against the Amsterdam police, who she claims “succeeded at their plan” to not let her perform at the sold-out Manchester show.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Nicki Minaj Threatens to Fire DJ for Signing Women’s Breasts, Announces New Date for Postponed Concert

