Nick Cannon’s Got 12 – But Elephant Man’s Got 3 Times That Many: THIRTY EIGHT Kids and Wants More! | WATCH

*Nick Cannon has a lot going for him with a slew of ventures (and kids) under his belt. But it looks like the “Wild ‘N Out” host has met his match with someone who has more young ones than him. That someone, for the curious folk, is none other than dancehall reggae icon Elephant Man.

Referencing Hot 97, Vibe reports the Jamaican entertainer surpassed Cannon, who has 12 offspring, revealing he has more than 30 children of his own.

“I have 38 pickneys, start from mi a 17,” Elephant Man shared during a recent Instagram Live session. “Mi might ugly and all of that, but the gyal dem like mi bandy legs.”

No question, 38 children are more than a lot. But to hear Elephant Man tell it, he is open to bringing more kids into the world, confessing to DJ/ producer Noah Powa that he does not use condoms.

“You nah sex your woman inna nuh condom, You ever go to your woman inna her house inna condom, yuh inna trouble,” the Pon Di River vocalist continued before touching on his relationship with his children and their mothers.

“We’ve been through it,” Elephant Man confessed. “When you’re a likkle youth coming from nothing to something, people a go talk things. But at the end of the day, never mek a rumour be true. Me take care of my kids but sometimes you and the mother have a dispute and you know how that go.”

Elephant Man’s comments come in addition to his response regarding rumors of him contracting AIDS. Addressing the topic, the famed music fixture stated:

“Memba me, one time, dem say I have AIDS. Me say where dat come from? Me nuh dead, me deh ya – that’s how people is. Me stay strong cause the fittest of the fittest shall live and God nuh waan no weakness inna Him camp.”

