Nick Cannon Reveals Why He Insured His Private Parts for $10 Million
By Ny MaGee
0
Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon speaks at Apple Store Soho Presents Meet The Author: Nick Cannon, “Neon Aliens Ate My Homework” at Apple Store Soho on March 16, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Zimmerman/WireImage)

*Nick Cannon spoke with ET about his decision to financially protect his private parts.

The outlet caught up with the TV host at his son Legendary’s 2nd birthday over the weekend. We reported earlier that Cannon allegedly had his testicles insured for $10 million.

According to Page Six, Cannon used Dr. Squatch’s Ball Valuation Tool, which assesses factors like size and sexual prowess, and earned the title “Most Valuable Balls.” Allegedly, the men’s grooming brand collaborated with Cannon and secured an official insurance policy to protect his “package.” 

The father of 12 said previously, “Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!”

The “Masked Singer” host recently spoke with ET about having his testicles insured.

 

“I had to insure my most valuable assets,” Cannon shared with the outlet at his son’s birthday party. “Because you hear about like all these different celebrities insuring their legs… so I was like, ‘Hey, well, I got to insure my most valuable body part.”

John Ludeke, vice president of Marketing at Dr. Squatch, previously said, “The impetus behind the partnership and Nick’s insurance policy was to bring attention to the taboo topic of below-the-belt hygiene, in support of our Ball Care product launch.”

He added, “Taking out this insurance policy on Nick’s balls is our way of creating a conversation around below-the-belt hygieneIf we can use our humor to get guys confident about grooming, we’re empowering them to live happier and healthier lives.” 

Cannon told ET, “[I’m] just making sure nothing goes wrong.”

As People reports, Cannon is dad to twins Morocco and Monroe, whom he shares with ex-wife Mariah Carey; sons Golden Sagon and Rise Messiah Cannon and daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell; twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir and daughter Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa; son Legendary Love with Bre Tiesi; and daughter Onyx Ice Cole with LaNisha Cole.

He is also father to daughter Halo Marie Cannon with Alyssa Scott. Their son Zen died at five months old in 2021 after being diagnosed with brain cancer.

If you missed it, watch Cannon’s advertisement about his testicles below.

