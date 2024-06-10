Monday, June 10, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Nick Cannon Insures His Testicles for $10 Million | Video
By Ny MaGee
0
Nick Cannon - WireimageGetty
Nick Cannon – WireimageGetty

Nick Cannon reportedly had his testicles insured for $10 million.

As Page Six reports, Cannon used Dr. Squatch’s Ball Valuation Tool, which assesses factors like size and sexual prowess, and earned the title of “Most Valuable Balls.” Allegedly, the men’s grooming brand collaborated with Cannon and secured an official insurance policy to protect his ‘package, his dollars.

“Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids,” the father of 12 said. “Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!”

John Ludeke, vice president of Marketing at Dr. Squatch, said, “The impetus behind the partnership and Nick’s insurance policy was to bring attention to the taboo topic of below-the-belt hygiene, in support of our Ball Care product launch.”

Watch Cannon’s advertisement about his testicles below.

Ludeke said, “Taking out this insurance policy on Nick’s balls is our way of creating a conversation around below-the-belt hygieneIf we can use our humor to get guys confident about grooming, we’re empowering them to live happier and healthier lives.”

READ MORE: Nick Cannon’s Got 12 – But Elephant Man’s Got 3 Times That Many: THIRTY EIGHT Kids and Wants More! | WATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Ray J No Longer Invited to Brandy’s Family Events, Says He’s ‘Distasteful At Times’ | Video
Next article
Rev. James Lawson, Mentor and Civil Rights Leader, Dies from Cardiac Arrest – He was 95 | VIDEO

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Education

Kendrick Lamar Surprises and Thrills Compton College Grads – First Appearance Since Drake Beef | WATCH

Diddy

Howard University Cuts Ties with Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Following Release of Brutal Beating of Cassie Video

Events

Starz ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Holds Star Studded Premiere – New Season Drops Tonight | PICs-Look!

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Sells Majority Stake in Revolt – Employees Now Largest Shareholders | WATCH

Celebrity

Shirley (‘Steve Harvey Morning Show’) Strawberry’s No-good Husband (‘Nesto’ Williams) Now Facing RICO Charges | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming