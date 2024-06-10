Nick Cannon Insures His Testicles for $10 Million | Video

Nick Cannon reportedly had his testicles insured for $10 million.

As Page Six reports, Cannon used Dr. Squatch’s Ball Valuation Tool, which assesses factors like size and sexual prowess, and earned the title of “Most Valuable Balls.” Allegedly, the men’s grooming brand collaborated with Cannon and secured an official insurance policy to protect his ‘package, his dollars.

“Haters say it’s time for me to stop having kids and put this super sperm to rest, but I’m doubling down on these valuable balls and my future kids,” the father of 12 said. “Shoutout to Dr. Squatch for giving my balls the credit they deserve and hooking me up with the protection I need to keep this family tree rolling!”

John Ludeke, vice president of Marketing at Dr. Squatch, said, “The impetus behind the partnership and Nick’s insurance policy was to bring attention to the taboo topic of below-the-belt hygiene, in support of our Ball Care product launch.”

Watch Cannon’s advertisement about his testicles below.

Ludeke said, “Taking out this insurance policy on Nick’s balls is our way of creating a conversation around below-the-belt hygieneIf we can use our humor to get guys confident about grooming, we’re empowering them to live happier and healthier lives.”

READ MORE: Nick Cannon’s Got 12 – But Elephant Man’s Got 3 Times That Many: THIRTY EIGHT Kids and Wants More! | WATCH

