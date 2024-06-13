‘Inside Out 2’ Is A Well Crafted Extension of the First Family Fav Film! | WATCH

*“Inside Out 2” is a well crafted extension of the first family favorite film!

The Pixar and Disney animation picks up with Riley (Amy Poehler) in her teen years with a new emotion – embarrassment (Paul Walter Hauser) mixed with her primary emotion anger (Lewis Black). We talked with the stars about food and feelings.

Q: What’s your favorite emotional snack?

PWH: My emotional snack at home is different than my theater snack. My theater snack is Sour Patch Kids. Okay, that’s a good one. And at home, my emotional snack is cookies. And I’m like, these are for the kids. And then they’re all gone the next day. And my children don’t get to eat cookies.

LB: Chocolate chip cookies.

Q: What emotion are you fellas going through in this era of your life?

LB: I’m still recovering from the pandemic. I don’t think people are honest about that or I’m way behind the curve. I never suffered depression, and I never suffered from anxiety. I mean, I had a bit of anxiety, a bit of depression, but it wasn’t like something that hung [around].

PWH: I’m learning gratitude. I’ve had so many things go right…I started to feel like, ‘this is what life is.’ A couple of things shook me over the last few years – around the time of the pandemic – in a good way. Now, when I look into my wife and my two kids’ eyes -or when they giggle and laugh. Their laughter is so undignified and broad. It’s like, that’s enough for me.

Q: Who or what got you fellows through puberty?

LB: The Beatles.

PWH: The emo soft rock band Dashboard Confessional.

Disney and Pixar’s “Inside Out 2” opens June 14.

