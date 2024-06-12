Nate Burleson to Host New Hollywood Squares – Featuring Drew Barrymore in the Center Square

*CBS is bringing back the beloved game show “Hollywood Squares” with a fresh twist, featuring Drew Barrymore as the iconic center square and Nate Burleson stepping up as the host. Set to premiere in January, the show will air on Wednesdays following “The Price Is Right at Night” and “Raid the Cage.”

Nate Burleson, co-host of “CBS Mornings” since September 2021 and a renowned NFL studio analyst, will be guiding contestants through the fun and games. Burleson, who has seamlessly transitioned from an impressive 11-year NFL career to broadcasting, will bring his charismatic and engaging style to the show. His NFL career spanned the Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks, and Detroit Lions, making him a well-respected figure in both sports and media.

The announcement was made by CBS Entertainment President Amy Reisenbach during a Deadline-moderated panel at the Banff World Media Festival.

“Hollywood Squares” is a game where two contestants compete in a tic-tac-toe format to win money and prizes.

The board is a stack of open-faced cubes, each occupied by a celebrity who answers questions. Contestants win by correctly judging the legitimacy of the celebrities’ answers.

Drew Barrymore, the acclaimed actress and producer, will bring her charm and wit to the center square, promising to add a delightful twist to the game. “Hollywood Squares” is produced by Jesse Collins for Jesse Collins Entertainment and Drew Barrymore for Flower Films, ensuring a high-quality and entertaining revival.

Born on August 19, 1981, in Calgary, Alberta, Nate Burleson is a Canadian-born American television host, football commentator, and former NFL wide receiver. He played college football at the University of Nevada, earning first-team All-American honors in 2002. Drafted by the Minnesota Vikings in 2003, Burleson also played for the Seattle Seahawks and Detroit Lions before retiring in 2014 and moving into broadcasting. His work on CBS Sports and “CBS Mornings” has earned him two Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Studio Analyst in 2021 and 2022.

Burleson is known for his versatility, engaging viewers on a wide range of topics beyond sports, including societal and political issues. He co-hosts Nickelodeon’s “NFL Slimetime” and contributes to Super Bowl coverage for both CBS and Nickelodeon. Off-screen, Burleson is married to Atoya Burleson, who hosts the podcast “inSIDELINES” and runs her own website. The couple has three children.

The original “Hollywood Squares” aired on NBC in the 1960s, debuting in its entirety in 1966. The revival promises to bring a fresh yet nostalgic experience to audiences, combining the engaging format of the original show with the dynamic personalities of Drew Barrymore and Nate Burleson. Fans can look forward to the show’s premiere in January, marking an exciting new chapter in the storied history of “Hollywood Squares.”

