Michael Rainey Jr. Appears to Have Been Assaulted During TyTy James’ Livestream – Sparking Social Media Outrage | WATCH-it-Happen

*Earlier today, an incident during a livestream hosted by TyTy James sent shockwaves across social media. In a video that quickly went viral, actor Michael Rainey Jr., best known for his role in “Power Book II: Ghost,” appears to be sexually assaulted. The footage shows TyTy James’ sister inappropriately touching the 23-year-old performer in the crotch area, leaving Rainey visibly uncomfortable.

TyTy James, the host of Thetylilshow, addressed the incident during his livestream.

“Word to my mother, I’m trying to literally ignore the s*** but I’m getting texts, the energy shifted and n**** just got up and left,” he said, clearly agitated. As viewers continued to discuss the event, James explained, “This is your crib. It’s about hospitality that means everything. Stop telling me to ignore it because when I tried to ignore it y’all d**k-riders were spamming it.”

James went further, revealing interactions with Michael Rainey Jr. and other celebrities. He defended his sister, despite facing widespread backlash for the alleged assault: She never seen somebody that caliber so she start…. That’s my sister so I’m not gonna say nothing bad about her. I’m gonna just check her and tell her, ‘You ain’t gotta be on that. We all the same. We all human,” James commented. He concluded by expressing his frustration, “Nothing ever got me more mad than this.”

As of this posting, Michael Rainey Jr. has not issued any public statements regarding the incident. Nonetheless, the viral footage has ignited a fervent discussion on social media. One fan voiced their outrage on X, formerly known as Twitter, saying:

“She doesn’t hang around celebrities like that, so that girl is weird as hell for touching on Michael Rainey like that, and her brother is just as weird for trying to justify her.” Another commented, “It’s ridiculous that Michael Rainey Jr. was touched in such a way while live. As you can see, he was uncomfortable AF.”

Michael Rainey Jr. has recently been in the spotlight promoting the fourth season of “Power Book II: Ghost,” which premiered on Friday, June 7 on the Starz network. Rainey plays the role of Tariq, a character he is widely recognized for. This season marks the show’s final chapter, featuring a star-studded cast including Mary J. Blige, Method Man, Gianni Paolo, Woody McClain, and Michael Ealy.

The spinoff series originally launched on September 6, 2020, continuing the legacy of the “Power” franchise. However, the recent incident during TyTy James’ livestream has overshadowed Rainey’s ongoing promotional activities. Fans and viewers have widely condemned the inappropriate behavior, calling for accountability and respect for personal boundaries.

