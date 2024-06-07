Michael Rainey Jr. Discusses Explosive Season 4 Finale of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ | EUR Video Exclusive

*We caught up with actor Michael Rainey Jr., who plays Tariq St. Patrick in the hit series “Power Book II: Ghost,” to discuss the highly anticipated fourth and final season.

From his character’s evolution to the explosive storylines ahead, Rainey shared insights into what fans can expect from the culmination of this thrilling chapter in the “Power” universe.

Per the official synopsis, this season, “New alliances have been formed with each faction and Tariq and Brayden must find a way back into the game. But Brayden starts flirting with a new, reckless lifestyle, leaving Tariq to wonder if there really is room for two at the top. With Monet left for dead, Davis facing potential disbarment, and Effie looking to secure her future at Stanford, everyone’s on their own. Diana and Dru continue to question their roles while Cane levels up and starts working with Noma. As Noma is fighting to establish her business in the States and keep her daughter Anya in line, she finds her way on Tariq and Brayden’s radar. With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the food chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most.”

Season 4 sees the return of Rainey and Gianni Paolo (“Brayden”) who are on the run after starting a war with Noma in the season three finale. The cast also includes Mary J. Bligeas “Monet Tejada,” Cliff “Method Man” Smith as “Davis MacLean,” Alix Lapri as “Effie Morales,” Larenz Tate as “Rashad Tate,” Caroline Chikezie as “Noma,” and LightSkinKeisha as “Brushaundria Carmichael.” Previously announced new cast members are Michael Ealy as “Detective Don Carter,” and Golden Brooks as “Janet.”

Per the release, the final season “promises to be explosive, with high-adrenaline twists and turns as everyone hunts for revenge.”

“His dynamic with Brayden is definitely changing,” Rainey told us about what fans can expect this season.

“It’s up and down because Brayden is also going through his own things this season,” he added, “so they kind of bump heads here and there. From the end of season three, y’all kind of see that they all they got. They kind of got to get through all the head bumping and everything and realize like, “Yo, it’s only us in this. It is us against everyone else, so we got to figure something out.” But the fans could definitely expect Tariq to be a little bit different than these last few seasons.”

Rainey continued, “He’s always been on the other side of things. Kind of protecting himself and his people and his family from things. But now he’s kind of on the offensive side. He’s the one kind of pressing the buttons like, “Yo, y’all got to protect yourselves for me.” So he’s definitely in that mode more than ever. He’s in that predator mode. He’s ready to do whatever, to take whoever out of his way.”

The final season debuts on Friday, June 7, at midnight ET on the STARZ app, coinciding with the 10th Anniversary of “Power’s” debut on STARZ. On linear, it will debut on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada.

Part two of “Power Book II: Ghost” premieres on Friday, September 6, at midnight ET on the STARZ app and on STARZ at 8:00 PM ET/PT in the U.S. and 9:00 PM ET in Canada on linear.

