Mcdonald’s Is Not Shutting Down In California

*Recently, misinformation about McDonald’s closures has spread on social media, including the rumor that the chain is shutting down its California locations.

As Dexerto reports, there is no evidence that even one store is shutting down in the state. This rumor began after several articles discussed franchisee struggles because of the California’s new $20 minimum wage, but MSN, Microsoft’s news aggregator, posted an article suggesting McDonald’s might close.

The article, titled “McDonald’s on the Verge of CLOSING in California After $20 Minimum Wage,” has been removed. It was written by Tony Bonnai from United Library, an AI-generated journalist known for clickbait articles.

SFGATE reported: “His author photo appears nowhere else on the web. TrueMedia, a tool for fighting A.I.-manipulated content, rated Bonnani’s headshot as “highly suspicious” for use of generative AI.”

Despite unprecedented inflation in the fast food industry, McDonald’s franchisees are not closing any of their stores.

Meanwhile, the New York Post reports that California fast-food restaurants have cut nearly 10,000 jobs due to the new $20 minimum wage.

“California businesses have been under total attack and total assault for years,” Tom Manzo, president and founder of the California Business and Industrial Alliance (CABIA), told Fox Business.

CABIA criticized Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom for enacting the law, which took effect on April 1.

Watch the video report below.

