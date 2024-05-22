McDonald’s Introduces New Grandma-Inspired McFlurry

*McDonald’s has launched its Grandma-Inspired McFlurry, now available at the beloved fast-food chain nationwide.

“McDonald’s is the place where lifelong memories are made with grandma,” the brand says in a press release. “From treating us to an impromptu soft serve to letting us have dessert first — grandmas always know how to make us feel special. And now, it’s her turn.”

The new McFlurry comes with syrup and chopped pieces of candy blended into vanilla soft-serve, per the Food Network.

“The new Grandma McFlurry was created by a culinary team member who is a grandmother herself,” VP Menu Strategy Marcelo Fajnerman says in a statement. “She was relentless in perfecting a deliciously craveable treat meant to evoke special memories with grandma or the grandma-figure in your life, drawing from her own experiences.”

McDonald’s Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer Tariq Hassan explains, “Grandmas have always held a special place in our hearts, and today they’re having a major moment influencing culture – inspiring trends in fashion, decor and now, even food with our newest McFlurry.”

Hassan added, “The Grandma McFlurry tastes like a trip down memory lane, and we’re excited to give our fans that experience while honoring the grandma-figure in all our lives.”

Learn more about the new Grandma-Inspired McFlurry via the YouTube clip above.

