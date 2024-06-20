Thursday, June 20, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

McDonald’s Halts AI Drive-Thru Following Mistaken Orders, Including $222 McNuggets Charge
By Ny MaGee
0
McDonalds discrimination allegations
A McDonald’s fast food restaurant is seen in Belmont, United States on April 03, 2023. McDonaldâs reportedly temporarily shuts its U.S. corporate offices ahead of layoffs. (Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

*McDonald’s is halting its artificial intelligence-powered drive-thru rollout at over 100 locations following customer complaints about receiving incorrect orders.

The mistakes included adding nine sweet teas to one customer’s order, giving another customer an ice cream cone topped with bacon, and charging another $222 for McNuggets, New York Post reports.

The fast food chain and IBM launched the pilot program at select franchises two years ago. However franchisees were recently notified in an email that the AI drive-thru experiment will end on July 26. The program might be reintroduced in the future, The Post reports, citing Restaurant Business.

“While there have been successes to date, we feel there is an opportunity to explore voice ordering solutions more broadly,” Mason Smoot, chief restaurant officer for McDonald’s USA, told franchisees in an email obtained by Restaurant Business.

“After a thoughtful review, McDonald’s has decided to end our current partnership with IBM on AOT and the technology will be shut off in all restaurants currently testing it no later than July 26, 2024.”

McDonalds in Honolulu
Digital Menu at McDonalds Drive Thru Lane in Honolulu / Depositphotos

Per The Post, several TikTok users have shared their experiences with the AI drive-thru experiment. One user known as “Ren” posted a clip of the McDonald’s AI added nine orders of sweet tea to her bill.

TikToker Cailyn Sykora showed the AI drive thru adding more than 20 orders of a McNuggets Meal worth some $222. Another user posted video of her fighting with the AI over her ice cream order.  Watch the TikTok clips below.

@typical_redhead_ I thought TikTok would appreciate this 💀 #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #comedy #fail ♬ Monkeys Spinning Monkeys – Kevin MacLeod & Kevin The Monkey

@themadivlog How did I end up a butter #fyp ♬ The Office – The Hyphenate

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: NO! Mcdonald’s Is Not Shutting Down in California

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
50 Cent Dismisses Rivalry Rumors with Tyler Perry Amid Launch of G-Unit Film Studio in Louisiana
Next article
Jussie Smollett Debuts New Film at ABFF, Denzel Washington Talks Acting Break

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Alzheimer’s

Michael Irvin’s Heartfelt Revelation: Dallas Cowboys Legend Shares Wife’s Battle with Alzheimer’s | VIDEO

Artist Spotlight

Vanessa Williams Launches Own Label, First Album in 15 Years! – Releases First Single ‘Legs (Keep on Dancing’ | WATCH

Celebrity

Foul-mouthed Joseline Hernandez Blasts Poor Hairstylist Over Styling Conflict | WATCH-it-Happen

Marriage - Weddings

Ashanti and Nelly Shock Fans with Secret Wedding – Married Since December!

Crime

23-Year-Old Son of Rapper Remy Ma Charged with First-Degree Murder in Broad Daylight Killing | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming