McDonald’s Halts AI Drive-Thru Following Mistaken Orders, Including $222 McNuggets Charge

*McDonald’s is halting its artificial intelligence-powered drive-thru rollout at over 100 locations following customer complaints about receiving incorrect orders.

The mistakes included adding nine sweet teas to one customer’s order, giving another customer an ice cream cone topped with bacon, and charging another $222 for McNuggets, New York Post reports.

The fast food chain and IBM launched the pilot program at select franchises two years ago. However franchisees were recently notified in an email that the AI drive-thru experiment will end on July 26. The program might be reintroduced in the future, The Post reports, citing Restaurant Business.

“While there have been successes to date, we feel there is an opportunity to explore voice ordering solutions more broadly,” Mason Smoot, chief restaurant officer for McDonald’s USA, told franchisees in an email obtained by Restaurant Business.

“After a thoughtful review, McDonald’s has decided to end our current partnership with IBM on AOT and the technology will be shut off in all restaurants currently testing it no later than July 26, 2024.”

Per The Post, several TikTok users have shared their experiences with the AI drive-thru experiment. One user known as “Ren” posted a clip of the McDonald’s AI added nine orders of sweet tea to her bill.

TikToker Cailyn Sykora showed the AI drive thru adding more than 20 orders of a McNuggets Meal worth some $222. Another user posted video of her fighting with the AI over her ice cream order. Watch the TikTok clips below.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: NO! Mcdonald’s Is Not Shutting Down in California

