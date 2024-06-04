Transgender Inmate Removed from California Women’s Prison After Assault on Cellmate

*A Black man who allegedly identifies as a woman has been removed from a California women’s prison after raping his cellmate.

Tremaine Deon Carroll, 51, who has a lengthy record of criminal violence, was serving a sentence of 25 years to life under California’s Three Strikes Law when he identified as female and requested to be transferred to a woman’s prison, SandraRose.com reports. The law known as SB 132 in California allows male inmates to be transferred to women’s prisons if they “identify” as a woman.

Carroll was transferred out of a women’s correctional facility and back to a men’s prison after raping his cellmate. The alleged victims, identified as Jane Doe, claims Carroll attacked her in the shower at the Central California Women’s Facility and raped her on Jan. 30, according to a criminal complaint obtained by Reduxx. The complaint also mentions another unidentified assault victim.

Carroll has been transferred to Kern Valley State Prison, a male-only facility in Delano. He was reportedly the public face of a campaign to support California law SB 132.

Women’s rights activists continue to point out that SB 132 harms incarcerated women, but anyone who speaks against this misogynistic law is labelled transphobic.

“Previous to SB 132, biological male inmates were allowed to, on a case-by-case individualized basis, be placed in women’s facilities. But not if they hadn’t had surgery, and it was always very individualized. What the bill did, what SB 132 did is it took away all of that safeguarding,” said Lauren Bone, legal director of the Women’s Liberation Front (WoLF), Fox News Digital reports.

SB 132 allows violent males to exploit the system, enabling them to get close to their intended victims. Many democratic lawmakers support this legislation.

Former inmate Amie Ichikawa, founder and executive director of Women II Women told Fox News Digital there is no history of Carroll identifying as transgender until SB 132 passed.

“This is somebody that I did keep a close eye on because of their history, their background, their habitual manipulation, frivolous lawsuit after frivolous lawsuit, constantly filing complaints against everyone. I knew this was going to be an issue,” Ichikawa said.

