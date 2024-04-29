Monday, April 29, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Fans React to Luke James’ Terrifying Performance in ‘THEM: The Scare’
By Ny MaGee
0
THEM series
Credit: Prime VIdeo

*Fans of singer/actor Luke James have taken to social media to praise his terrifying performance in Prime Video’s horror anthology series Them: The Scare.

This second installment will consist of eight episodes and premiered on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. 

Per the news release: THEM will once again be set in Los Angeles (the first installment, subtitled Covenant, took place in Compton circa 1952 but will move the time frame forward to 1991). The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family…

The series cast includes Deborah Ayorinde (Riches, Harriet) as “Detective Dawn Reeve,” Pam Grier (Foxy Brown, Bones, Ghost of Mars, Jackie Brown) as “Athena,” Grammy-nominated musician and actor Luke James (The Chi, Insecure)  as “Edmund Gaines.” Rounding out the cast are Joshua J. Williams (Cloak & Dagger, Mudbound), Jeremy Bobb (The Continental, God’s Country), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld, Narcos), Carlito Olivero (This Is Me… Now, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions), Charles Brice (Homeland, The Blacklist, Watchmen), and Iman Shumpert (The Chi).

Luke’s character is a pizza shop worker aspiring to become an actor. As Ice Cream Convos reports, he grapples with a multitude of internal demons that manifest in unexpected and unfathomable ways. Below are some of the reactions to Luke’s performance via Ice Cream Convos:

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Pam Grier on ‘Them: The Scare’ and Real-Life Horrors of LA | EURexclusiveWATCH

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Ne-Yo’ Makes ‘Tiny Desk’ Debut, Serves Up Hits & Covers | Watch
Next article
Gucci Mane Disses Diddy on New ‘TakeDat’ Track | Watch

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Parenting

What’s Wrong with You, Fool?! – Doja Cat Can’t Understand Why Parents Bring Their ‘Mistakes,’ Err, Children to Her Raunchy Show | WATCH

Sports

Simone Biles is ‘Pretending’ to be As Famous as Caitlin Clark is Jason Whitlock’s Latest Public Show of Stupidity | WATCH

Legal

Megan Thee Stallion Denies Ex-Video Guy’s Claim She Made Him Watch Her Have Sex w/Woman! | VIDEO

Domestic Violence

The Rise and Fall of Danielle Johnson: Once an LA Astrology Maven – Now a Solar Eclipse Assassin | VIDEO

Kanye West

Kanye’s Newest Dark Twisted Fantasy: 3-some with Michelle Obama and Wife Bianca Censori! | WATCH

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming