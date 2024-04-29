Fans React to Luke James’ Terrifying Performance in ‘THEM: The Scare’

*Fans of singer/actor Luke James have taken to social media to praise his terrifying performance in Prime Video’s horror anthology series Them: The Scare.

This second installment will consist of eight episodes and premiered on Thursday, April 25, 2024, in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Per the news release: THEM will once again be set in Los Angeles (the first installment, subtitled Covenant, took place in Compton circa 1952 but will move the time frame forward to 1991). The story centers on LAPD Homicide Detective Dawn Reeve, who is assigned to a new case: the gruesome murder of a foster home mother that has left even the most hardened detectives shaken. Navigating a tumultuous time in Los Angeles, with a city on the razor’s edge of chaos, Dawn is determined to stop the killer. But as she draws closer to the truth, something ominous and malevolent grips her and her family…

The series cast includes Deborah Ayorinde (Riches, Harriet) as “Detective Dawn Reeve,” Pam Grier (Foxy Brown, Bones, Ghost of Mars, Jackie Brown) as “Athena,” Grammy-nominated musician and actor Luke James (The Chi, Insecure) as “Edmund Gaines.” Rounding out the cast are Joshua J. Williams (Cloak & Dagger, Mudbound), Jeremy Bobb (The Continental, God’s Country), Wayne Knight (Seinfeld, Narcos), Carlito Olivero (This Is Me… Now, Escape Room: Tournament of Champions), Charles Brice (Homeland, The Blacklist, Watchmen), and Iman Shumpert (The Chi).

Luke’s character is a pizza shop worker aspiring to become an actor. As Ice Cream Convos reports, he grapples with a multitude of internal demons that manifest in unexpected and unfathomable ways. Below are some of the reactions to Luke’s performance via Ice Cream Convos:

The price just went up for Luke James, homie is acting his ass off in #Them pic.twitter.com/776MstgWAH — 𝐉𝐞𝐞𝐳𝐲’𝐬 𝐃𝐢𝐯𝐨𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐰𝐲𝐞𝐫 👨🏾‍💻 (@xclusivestories) April 27, 2024

Luke James is an incredible actor, super talented man over all. Just looking at this clip it’s refreshing to see him play something so different. I’ve seen this type of character casted for yt actors time and time again so to see him in this type of role and do so well is 👩🏽‍🍳💋 pic.twitter.com/xkdTqyFI97 — Miss Huney 🍯✨ (@thedailydanni) April 26, 2024

This man Luke James deserves a Emmy for his performance in THEM season 2! He acted his ass off in this role! pic.twitter.com/sIxCipQfWI — Big B! (@_Bushum) April 27, 2024

luke james is playing this role a little too fucking well in them: the scare… somebody check on this man STAT! #ThemTheScare pic.twitter.com/wq4LFOrPBx — ♡ (@laacolee) April 26, 2024

