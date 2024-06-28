Saturday, June 29, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Lori Harvey Rumored to be Dating Saudi Billionaire
By Ny MaGee
0
Lori Harvey
Lori Harvey attends as E!, ELLE & IMG celebrate the Kick-Off To NYFW: The Shows at The Pool on September 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for IMG)

*Lori Harvey is allegedly dating an Arab billionaire. 

According to Media Take Out, she’s boo’d up with a man linked to the Saudi royal family. A friend of Lori’s shared that he flies her around the world on his private jet, and they recently stayed on a private floor at The Ritz in Paris. 

His name remains undisclosed due to his desire for privacy. Media Take Out did not reveal his name “because we’re told that he’s “incredibly private” and that he “uses his fortune to make sure that he stays out of the press,” the outlet writes.

Harvey has been linked romantically to several A-list stars, including actor Michael B. Jordan, Diddy and his son Justin Combs, Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay, R&B superstar Trey Songz, and Damson Idris.

Lori and Damson called it quits late last year. In a joint statement, the ex-couple said, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey at "Snowfall" season 6 premiere
Damson Idris and Lori Harvey at “Snowfall” season 6 premiere

During their breakup, Lori deleted all photos of Damson from her Instagram account, while Idris disabled his Instagram completely, according to RapUp.  The model initially sparked dating rumors with the “Snowfall” star in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Depay proposed to her in 2017 but the relationship fizzled out.

“Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter Lori to Memphis Depay,” Steve Harvey, Lori’s stepfahter, wrote on Twitter at the time of her engagement. “This young man is a good one! Congrats!”

After Lori and Memphis split, she later reflected on the relationship.

“I almost got married very young so I think after that it made me be like, I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything,” she told Essence. “I didn’t really know myself. I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I feel like I hadn’t really experienced life. So I think at that point then I was like, ok, I’m about to date on my terms. However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.”

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Lori Harvey and Damson Idris Confirm Split: ‘We Part Ways Remaining Friends’

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Takeaways from CNN’s Presidential Debate with Biden and Trump | WATCH
Next article
Solar Light Bulbs Combat Power Outages in the Philippines | Watch

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Documentaries

‘Tale of the Tape’ – New Hip Hop Film Features J Cole, Kdot, Big Sean + DJ Envy Dishes on Movie, Marriage & Car...

Los Angeles / SoCal

Is California’s New $20 p/hour Wage Law Behind Roscoe’s Chicken ‘n Waffles Closing in Pasadena? | VIDEO

Homicide

Rapper Julio Foolio Killed in Deadly Shooting; Graphic Videos Surface | WATCH

Anti-Black

Insult! Republican Columbian Immigrant Tells Black Americans to Get the ‘F**k’ Out in Rant Against ‘Rachet’ Juneteenth Reparations | WATCH

Living

Miss Universe Jamaica Pageant Rules Put No Age Limit on Contestants … 2-Fifty+ Women Enter | Pics-Look!

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming