Lori Harvey Rumored to be Dating Saudi Billionaire

*Lori Harvey is allegedly dating an Arab billionaire.

According to Media Take Out, she’s boo’d up with a man linked to the Saudi royal family. A friend of Lori’s shared that he flies her around the world on his private jet, and they recently stayed on a private floor at The Ritz in Paris.

His name remains undisclosed due to his desire for privacy. Media Take Out did not reveal his name “because we’re told that he’s “incredibly private” and that he “uses his fortune to make sure that he stays out of the press,” ” the outlet writes.

Harvey has been linked romantically to several A-list stars, including actor Michael B. Jordan, Diddy and his son Justin Combs, Dutch soccer player Memphis Depay, R&B superstar Trey Songz, and Damson Idris.

Lori and Damson called it quits late last year. In a joint statement, the ex-couple said, “We are at a point in our lives where our individual paths require our full attention and dedication. We part ways remaining friends with nothing but love and respect for each other and the time we shared together.”

During their breakup, Lori deleted all photos of Damson from her Instagram account, while Idris disabled his Instagram completely, according to RapUp. The model initially sparked dating rumors with the “Snowfall” star in December 2022.

Meanwhile, Depay proposed to her in 2017 but the relationship fizzled out.

“Marjorie and I are proud to announce the engagement of our youngest daughter Lori to Memphis Depay,” Steve Harvey, Lori’s stepfahter, wrote on Twitter at the time of her engagement. “This young man is a good one! Congrats!”

After Lori and Memphis split, she later reflected on the relationship.

“I almost got married very young so I think after that it made me be like, I felt like I hadn’t really experienced anything,” she told Essence. “I didn’t really know myself. I didn’t really know what I liked, what I didn’t like. I feel like I hadn’t really experienced life. So I think at that point then I was like, ok, I’m about to date on my terms. However I want to move, whatever I want to do, I’m going to do it. And if it’s no longer serving me, I’m going to move on.”

