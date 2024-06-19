Loose Ends featuring Jane Eugene headlined Carson’s Juneteenth Rhythm and Blues Celebration | PHOTOS

*(Carson, CA) The City of Carson in collaboration with the Carson Citizens Cultural Arts Foundation presented the 2024 Juneteenth Rhythm and Blues Celebration headlined by Jane Eugene and Loose Ends.

There was non-stop entertainment and many fun activities to engage the entire family. There was something for everyone, teen fun zone, arts and crafts, and display booths.

The celebration was held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, from 11:00 am- 6:00 pm, at Mills Park in Carson, 1346 E. Dimondale Drive.

Mills Park was crowded with attendees early on the morning of the event. A large multicultural crowd gathered in Mills Park to enjoy music, vendors, and food trucks, and to acquire resources and information from the participating booths.

The Black History Museum featured many items to highlight African American culture, heritage, and contributions to inventions and innovation.

Juneteenth marks the date in history when African American slaves in Texas received word that all slaves were free. The news came from Texas in June 1865; two and a half years after Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation.

Entertainment on the Main Stage featured a stellar lineup of artists to provide world-class performances. The lineup featured Jane Eugene the original lead singer of Loose Ends, Greg Rose, John “Jubu” Smith, Greg “Gee Mack” Dalton & Asia Raye, Brent Jones, Buck Jump Brass Band, Dembrebrah West African Drum and Dance Ensemble. Corvette of Choice, Inc. had a dazzling display of cars on-site to the delight of all in attendance.

DJ Alcatraz was on deck of the ones and twos. He played an engaging selection of old-school and new-school tracks that kept the party people on the dance floor throughout the afternoon. DJ Alcatraz and Kenny Harris served as emcees.

Dianne Thomas, Carson Citizens Cultural Arts Foundation welcomed everyone to this wonderful and exciting celebration of African American culture and heritage.

Pastor Terry Brown, Judson Baptist Church delivered the Invocation on this warm, pleasant, and sunny day.

The crowd sang “Lift Every Voice and Sing” followed by Pastor Ealey, Prevailing in Christ Ministries, who gave a brief speech “The Meaning of Juneteenth” by addressing the questions of what it means and why should it matter.

Buck Jump Brass Band performed a spirited version of “When The Saints Go Marching In.” Our musical journey continued in New Orleans as the band performed “The Preacher,” and “Bourbon Street Parade” as they second lined around the park. Buck Jump Brass Band consists of Kenny Sara on drums, Randall Willis on tenor sax, Jeff Kaye on trumpet, and John Moore on tuba.

Brent Jones brought the church to Mills Park. They performed a roof-raising, handclapping, and foot-stomping set of gospel music. Attendees had a jubilant and joyous time throughout their set. The group performed a gospel remix of “Outstanding,” “Open Your Mouth and Say Something,” “Nothing Else Matters,” and “Live Your Best Life.”

Dembrebrah West African Drum and Dance Ensemble took the crowd on a cultural journey to West Africa with an energetic performance of drumming and dancing followed by audience participation.

Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes led Carson City Councilmembers and other elected officials in a second line around the park. Buck Jump Brass Band provided the soundtrack for the parade.

The Jubu Smith Experience cranked it up to entertain the crowd with several tracks. “I Believe,” “Come Gather Around,” “Why Break Mine,” and “In the Garden” with a reggae groove. The set featured the soulful vocals and fiery guitar riffs of John “Jubu” Smith, Quantay Johnson on bass, Donald Haynes on sax, Craig Rockman on keyboards, and Pastor Nissan Stewart on drums.

Greg “Gee Mack” Dalton (guitarist) & Asia Raye (vocalist) thoroughly entertained the captivated crowd with a set of classic soul and R&B selections. The party people/grown folks stayed on the dance floor throughout their crowd-pleasing set. They concluded their set with a relevant and classic song by James Brown, “Say It Loud- I’m Black and I’m Proud.”

Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes, Dr. Jawane Hilton, Mayor Pro Tem, District 1, Councilmember Cedric L. Hicks, Sr., District 3, Councilmember Jim Dear, District 2, Councilmember Arleen Bocatija Rojas, District 4, Attorney General Rob Bonta, Dr. Khaleah K. Bradshaw, City Clerk and Monica Cooper, City Treasurer, addressed the crowd with brief remarks.

If Loose Ends featuring Jane Eugene is in the house, in the building, or onsite, you can bet your bottom dollar that there’s a party going on. Their set was lit! as they performed classic hits from their catalog. “Stay A Little While Child,” “Gonna Make You Mine,” “Mr. Bachelor,” Don’t You Ever,” “Watching You.” They slowed the tempo down for “Can’t Stop the Rain.” They went out with a bang performing “Hangin’ on a String” and “Slow Down” for an encore.

Greg Rose and the Greg Rose Band, back by popular demand, closed out another successful iteration of the Carson Juneteenth Rhythm and Blues Celebration.

Hopefully, you will get a real sense that Carson got it going on. If you don’t know, you better ask somebody! Visit the City of Carson website, stay connected, and follow on social media to be in the know about future exciting events planned for the next several months.

Ricky Richardson is a Southern California-based writer, music reviewer, and photographer. Contact him via: [email protected]

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB.COM: Exclusive Clip: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Creating Cherished Memories for Her Son in Audible’s ‘Your Mama’s Kitchen’ Season Finale2024/06/18