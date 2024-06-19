Exclusive Clip: Jennifer Hudson Discusses Creating Cherished Memories for Her Son in Audible’s ‘Your Mama’s Kitchen’ Season Finale

*Jennifer Hudson will be featured on the season one finale of Audible’s Original podcast series Your Mama’s Kitchen: Conversations from the Heart of the Home, which drops Wednesday, June 19 on Audible.

We have an exclusive clip of the EGOT winner and daytime host sharing how she’s working to give her son the same beautiful memories she cherishes from her own childhood. You can check it out via the SoundCloud player below.

Here’s the episode description: Dreamgirl, American Idol finalist and EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson joins us for the last episode of the season. She takes us back to her early years in the Southside of Chicago where she and her siblings grew up in a kitchen filled with song and where she spent precious late nights with her grandma in front of the TV. Plus, we hear about the poundcake recipe of her childhood.

Launched in August 2023, Your Mama’s Kitchen: Conversations from the Heart of the Home is produced by Higher Ground, President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama’s media company.

“Your Mama’s Kitchen brilliantly utilizes the childhood kitchen as a window into the hearts, minds, and souls of beloved celebrities and thought leaders. As both an acclaimed journalist and seasoned podcast host, Michele understands how to genuinely connect with her fascinating guests and unearth profound insights from their culinary memories,” said Dan Fierman, Head of Audio at Higher Ground. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with the incredible Audible team once again on another series that we believe will uplift, educate, and inspire.”

The series is hosted and executive produced by Emmy and Peabody award-winning journalist Michele Norris, who “explores the complexities of her guests’ family life and how their earliest culinary experiences helped shape their personal and professional lives,” per the release. “Each guest brings a recipe of a favorite dish from their youth, so listeners can taste a bit of their story.”

Previous guests include Kerry Washington, Gayle King, Michael Pollan, José Andrés, Glennon Doyle and Abby Wambach, Matthew and Camila McConaughey, Leslie Jones and more.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: ‘Your Mama’s Kitchen’ Exclusive Clip: Political Activist Nicole Avant Opens Up About Her Childhood | Listen