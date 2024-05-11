Kimora Lee ‘Embarrassed’ Over Daughter Aoki Dating ‘Toad’ Vittorio Assaf | WATCH

*It took a lil bit, but Kimora Lee has stepped into the light to share her take on the buzz surrounding her daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, 21, and her out-of-nowhere fling with the seasoned restaurateur Vittorio Assaf, 65.

Like a scene scripted for Hollywood, the fashion maven found herself fielding questions from a TMZ video person yesterday (05-09-24). She was questioned about the recent sighting of Aoki sharing tender moments with Assaf during what appeared to be an idyllic escape steeped in romance.

Kimora Lee with her characteristic blend of charm and candor, confessed to feeling “a little embarrassed” about the entire ordeal, yet remained playfully dismissive of the fleeting romance she likened to a kiss with a “toad.”

“I don’t think she had an ‘anything,’” she began. “She’s a young, pretty girl, you know? I think that we don’t think that the toads we may kiss are gonna be broadcasted. And I personally feel like she was set up, which is why I try and teach the girls.”

Peering a little closer at the age gap, she continued, “Sure, it made me cringe a tad, but hey, that’s life, baby. Bring it on home. Momma’s here, and that fella? He’s history.”

“There’s definitely an age dynamic there. I probably was a little embarrassed by it but you know me, I’m definitely like, ‘It is what it is honey. Come on home, let’s go. Mama’s got your back and he ain’t coming’,” further expounding on why she feels that way.

When asked if she or Russell Simmons have upped Aoki’s allowance since the public scandal, the Baby Phat boss responded, “Dad is nonexistent.”

However, Aoki’s father did give his two cents on her relationship with Assaf while speaking with TMZ in April.

“I’m not gonna kick and scream about her choices,” the Def Jam Records co-founder told the outlet. “All I can do is offer my advice and unconditional love.”

People confirmed Lee Simmons and the co-founder of popular Italian chain Serafina’s were seeing each other romantically, following Page Six sharing paparazzi pics of the pair kissing in St. Barts.

The images showed Simmons in a tribal print green bikini and Assaf rocking light blue swim trunks on the beach as they shared much PDA.

However, the young girl and old man called it quits just days after they were outed.

“Not only is it ‘over,’ it was never a thing. Aoki is learning to navigate her private life in a public sphere. And that can be difficult,” a source reportedly told People.

