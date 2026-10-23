Ilhan Omar Receives Death Threats After Feds Search Her Home

Ilhan Omar/YouTube screenshot

*Rep. Ilhan Omar says her family has to leave its Washington residence after a federal search exposed the address and death threats followed.

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“Obviously, I can’t continue to live there,” Omar told Chris Hayes during an Oct. 21 appearance on MS NOW, Yahoo News reports.

The Minnesota congresswoman said her biggest worry is her kids. With the location now widely known, she fears someone could follow them during their visits.

The interview marked the first time Omar spoke on camera since Homeland Security Investigations agents entered the home on Oct. 12. A federal magistrate judge authorized the search.

Ilhan Omar (Manuel Balce Ceneta-AP)

Omar insists she did nothing wrong and casts the probe as a scare tactic by the Trump administration. The president has denied any involvement, saying the Justice Department made the call. As of Oct. 23, Omar had not been charged.

The focus of the inquiry reportedly stretches back decades. Investigators are said to be studying records from her family’s refugee resettlement in the 1990s. They are also checking whether her age was listed correctly when she gained citizenship through her father in 2000.

Omar’s legal team claims agents overstepped restrictions the judge placed on the search. The Justice Department rejects that and says it followed the court’s orders.

FOX 9 reported that as many as 25 agents stayed for four to five hours. They carried out 17 belongings, among them a vintage camera, a children’s book written in Somali, phones and Mynett’s notebooks. Omar said the agents were “intrusive but polite.”

She also responded to claims that her former husband, Ahmed Nur Said Elmi, is her brother. She said the story grew out of a Somali blog. When Hayes asked if they share any family ties, Omar answered, “Not to my knowledge.”

Watch Omar’s MS Now interview below.

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