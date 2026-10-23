How Tyler Perry Built and Spends His $1.4 Billion Fortune

The mogul's fortune rests on owning everything he creates, from Madea to a $280 million Atlanta studio.

Tyler Perry – Getty Images

*Tyler Perry is asking $57 million for his Beverly Hills estate, with Puerto Rico reportedly his next stop. The September listing offers a glimpse into how the $1.4 billion mogul has built and invested his fortune.

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Perry purchased the property for $4.3 million in 2004 and expanded it to more than 24,000 square feet in 2012. A sale at asking price would bring roughly 13 times his original investment, reports Business Insider via Yahoo.

Ownership has been central to Perry’s success. He retains the rights to his catalog of more than 1,200 television episodes, 20-plus films and dozens of plays. Even his six-year partnership with Lionsgate, which ended in 2014, allowed him to keep those rights.

In 2015, Perry paid $30 million for part of Atlanta’s historic Fort McPherson military base. Forbes now values Tyler Perry Studios at $280 million. The 330-acre complex features 12 soundstages and a White House replica. At the 2019 BET Awards, Perry declared, “While you’re fighting for a seat at the table, I’ll be down in Atlanta building my own.”

Tyler Perry in ‘Tyler Perry’s Uncle Joe’ – Credit: Netflix

His signature character, Madea, debuted in 2000 after an actress missed a performance of “I Can Do Bad All by Myself.”

“That two minutes of Madea ended up being most of the show,” he told “Today” in 2017.

Madea’s 13 films earned more than $660 million combined, while Perry’s movies have surpassed $1 billion in ticket sales.

Television added substantially to his wealth. After seven years at OWN, Perry signed a 2017 Viacom deal reportedly worth $150 million annually, plus a 25% stake in BET+. Paramount Skydance absorbed that stake in 2026 as BET+ moved into Paramount+. Perry continues producing BET shows.

His investments extend beyond entertainment. Perry sold an Atlanta home for $17.5 million after purchasing it for $9 million in 2007. He also owns a Wyoming retreat and two Bahamian islands.

Perry’s philanthropy includes delivering emergency supplies to the Bahamas aboard his $150 million jet after Hurricane Dorian in 2019. His foundation supports education and farming initiatives, while he donated roughly $50,000 in grocery cards to Atlanta families in 2020.

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