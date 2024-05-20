Monday, May 20, 2024
HomeCelebrityDiddy
Assault

Diddy’s Apology Video Sparks Social Media Firestorm – Kelly Price Faces Backlash for Offering Prayers | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
0
Kelly Price and her Diddy tweet
Kelly Price and her Diddy tweet

*Diddy’s recent apology video for his brutal 2016 assault of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has reignited public discourse, drawing varied reactions and backlash from prominent figures and fans alike. The video, meant to address his past actions and offer a public apology, has not soothed all wounds, with some finding it insincere and insufficient. One notable response came from gospel singer Kelly Price, who has a long history with Diddy, having collaborated with him and the late Notorious B.I.G. in the ’90s.

Price took to social media to offer prayers of encouragement for Diddy (see/read it above). “Offering up prayers,” she commented underneath his post. Price’s benevolent approach, however, did not sit well with many, and she faced a wave of intense backlash.

Kelly Price’s comment stirred up controversy, and many took to social media to express their disapproval. A user under the handle “I Don’t Care What Cole Think” criticized her for not understanding the gravity of the situation, stating, “If you’ve read the actual lawsuit, you’d know this (Price’s call for prayer for Diddy) is truly unhinged.”

Another user, “Infullbloom,” derogatorily mentioned her past personal issues, calling her “mentally unstable” and unreliable. Other commenters chastised Price for not publicly supporting the victims instead.

The backlash prompted Price to clarify her stance in a 12-minute video (watch below), where she explained that while she condemns Diddy’s actions, she believes in hating the sin but loving the sinner.

Her message emphasized that prayer and support should be extended to all, even those who have committed grievous acts. Despite her explanation, the controversy remains unresolved as public opinion continues to diverge.

In other related developments, Bishop T.D. Jakes, who has been named in producer Lil Rodney’s controversial sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy, addressed the broader issue of male abusers in his Sunday sermon. As TMZ noted, without naming Diddy or Cassie directly, Jakes condemned male abusers, making his stance clear without delving into specifics.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Adding a touch of humor to the otherwise tense situation, Dr. Umar Johnson suggested through a social media post that Jakes might help Diddy transition into religion to rehabilitate his tarnished image.

As the social media landscape continues to buzz with discussions and debates, it is clear that Diddy’s apology video has opened old wounds and spurred a complex dialogue about forgiveness, accountability, and support for victims. The story is far from over, with opinions strongly divided and influential voices adding layers to the narrative.

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Gay Artist Joseph Awuah-Darko Accuses Famous Obama Painter Kehinde Wiley of Sexual Assault – Wiley Responds

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Celebrity

Simone Biles Straight Went There on Her Husband’s Haters: ‘Respectfully, F*** Off!’ | VIDEO

Diddy

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Apologizes for Assaulting Cassie Ventura: ‘I was F***ed Up. I Hit Rock Bottom’ | WATCH’

Style

Rev. Al Sharpton and Girlfriend Aisha McShaw Dazzle at Met Gala w/McShaw’s Designs + Celebrate Seven-Year Romance | PICs

Entertainment

Mary J. Blige Empowers with ‘Strength of a Woman’ Festival & Summit | PICs

Celebrity

Celebrating The Bronx’s Own: Ice Spice on the MTA MetroCard | VIDEOs

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

Docuseries

Michael Bivins Documentary to Explore Life of New Edition,...

Celebrity

Nick Cannon: Nicole Scherzinger was ‘the Only Woman I’ve...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming