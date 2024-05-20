Diddy’s Apology Video Sparks Social Media Firestorm – Kelly Price Faces Backlash for Offering Prayers | WATCH

*Diddy’s recent apology video for his brutal 2016 assault of ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura has reignited public discourse, drawing varied reactions and backlash from prominent figures and fans alike. The video, meant to address his past actions and offer a public apology, has not soothed all wounds, with some finding it insincere and insufficient. One notable response came from gospel singer Kelly Price, who has a long history with Diddy, having collaborated with him and the late Notorious B.I.G. in the ’90s.

Price took to social media to offer prayers of encouragement for Diddy (see/read it above). “Offering up prayers,” she commented underneath his post. Price’s benevolent approach, however, did not sit well with many, and she faced a wave of intense backlash.

Kelly Price’s comment stirred up controversy, and many took to social media to express their disapproval. A user under the handle “I Don’t Care What Cole Think” criticized her for not understanding the gravity of the situation, stating, “If you’ve read the actual lawsuit, you’d know this (Price’s call for prayer for Diddy) is truly unhinged.”

Another user, “Infullbloom,” derogatorily mentioned her past personal issues, calling her “mentally unstable” and unreliable. Other commenters chastised Price for not publicly supporting the victims instead.

The backlash prompted Price to clarify her stance in a 12-minute video (watch below), where she explained that while she condemns Diddy’s actions, she believes in hating the sin but loving the sinner.

Her message emphasized that prayer and support should be extended to all, even those who have committed grievous acts. Despite her explanation, the controversy remains unresolved as public opinion continues to diverge.

In other related developments, Bishop T.D. Jakes, who has been named in producer Lil Rodney’s controversial sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy, addressed the broader issue of male abusers in his Sunday sermon. As TMZ noted, without naming Diddy or Cassie directly, Jakes condemned male abusers, making his stance clear without delving into specifics.

Adding a touch of humor to the otherwise tense situation, Dr. Umar Johnson suggested through a social media post that Jakes might help Diddy transition into religion to rehabilitate his tarnished image.

As the social media landscape continues to buzz with discussions and debates, it is clear that Diddy’s apology video has opened old wounds and spurred a complex dialogue about forgiveness, accountability, and support for victims. The story is far from over, with opinions strongly divided and influential voices adding layers to the narrative.