Monday, June 24, 2024
Bad Boys

Rapper Julio Foolio Killed in Deadly Shooting; Graphic Videos Surface | WATCH
By Fisher Jack
0

*Another rapper is outta here as tragedy struck in the early morning hours as Julio Foolio, real name Charles Jones, fell victim to fatal gunfire.

You won’t be surprised to learn that TMZ has obtained exclusive video footage capturing the devastating scene, marked by frantic paramedics, police activity, and the stark imprint of violence left in the form of bullet-ridden cars and gravely injured victims.

The incident unfolded just before 5am Sunday in the parking lot of a Holiday Inn in Tampa (Florida), where Foolio and his entourage had been staying after being forced out of their Airbnb for exceeding the occupancy limit.

Social media posts from Foolio earlier in the evening showed his crew together, not foreseeing the tragic events that would soon follow.

The footage reveals a chaotic aftermath as police secured the area and paramedics worked feverishly to assist the wounded. One individual, clearly in pain, is seen being transported on a stretcher towards a waiting ambulance. Authorities have confirmed that three others sustained injuries in the shooting but are expected to survive.

The number of shots fired is evident in the condition of a black sedan parked out front of the hotel. Its front end is riddled with bullet holes, indicating a fierce exchange of gunfire. Another vehicle, strangely untouched by the surrounding mayhem, is also under police scrutiny, although its role in the incident remains unclear.

Julio Foolio’s shooting comes nearly a year after a shocking ambush in Jacksonville left him with a gruesome foot injury, which he later shared on social media. This tragic pattern of violence has unfortunately overshadowed Foolio’s career, which was marked by music celebrating gang culture and drug dealing.

In a screenshot from his music video “When I See You,” Jones sat next to a poster featuring three deceased teenagers. Tre’von Bullard, Royale D’Von Smith Jr., and Jercoby Da’Shad Groover were killed in a mass shooting in June 2018, and Jones mocked their deaths in his video.

Julio Foolio - screenshot
Julio Foolio – screenshot

His untimely demise at the age of 26 is not only a loss to his family and fans but also a poignant reminder of the persistent cycle of violence that plagues the lives of many young artists in the rap community. All that can be said now is rest in peace, Julio Foolio.

Rumors Swirl About Serena Williams’ Marriage Alexis Ohanian

