Monday, June 24, 2024
HomeEntertainment
Entertainment

Comedian Michael Blackson Still Haunted by Will Smith Oscar Slap | Video
By Ny MaGee
0

*Comedian Michael Blackson claims he hasn’t “gotten over” Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars two years ago.

“I’m rocking with Chris Rock because I’m a comic. So I really haven’t got over the slap yet,” Blackson said on The Art of Dialogue, Complex reports. “So it’s not really pushing me to go to the movie theater to go and see this, because as soon as I see his face I’m just thinking about [the] slap.”

Blackson insists he cannot move on from the infamous slap incident until Smith and Rock publicly reconcile their differences.

“Don’t get me wrong, we love Will Smith. He’s our guy and all of that stuff, but I think what happened there was, he probably just thought he was invincible, he could do whatever he wants, he’s Will F*cking Smith” continued Blackson.

Will Smith slapping Chris Rock - Getty
Will Smith slapping Chris Rock – Getty

“Maybe when Chris Rock and him could make up, then I can be like, ‘Okay, if Chris forgive him, then we all okay with it,’ but right now, 50 percent of us feel that way about the slap,” Blackson added. 

Blackson’s said the Oscar slap triggered him, as he was “sucker punched” on a school bus in Newark, New Jersey, for excelling academically. “Because of that, I looked at Smith as a bully,” he continued. 

“Chris Rock is a comedian we’re allowed freedom of speech, we’re allowed to say whatever we want [when] telling a joke on somebody,” Blackson stated on the podcast. “That does not give you [the] right to go and hit them. You hit somebody when they hit you.”

Watch Blackson’s full remarks at the 36-second mark of the YouTube video above.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Stephen A. Smith Responds to Backlash Over His Comments on Will Smith’s Oscar Slap

We Publish News 24/7. Don’t Miss A Story. Click HERE to SUBSCRIBE to Our Newsletter Now!

Previous article
Woman’s Boyfriend Ends Relationship Over Sexy Chris Brown Photo

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

Anti-Black

Insult! Republican Columbian Immigrant Tells Black Americans to Get the ‘F**k’ Out in Rant Against ‘Rachet’ Juneteenth Reparations | WATCH

Living

Miss Universe Jamaica Pageant Rules Put No Age Limit on Contestants … 2-Fifty+ Women Enter | Pics-Look!

Celebrity

Clearing the Air! Christopher Williams Speaks Out on Halle Berry and Diddy Allegations | WATCH

Basketball

Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese Rematch Poised to be the Most Expensive WNBA Game Ever with Seats Up to $9,000 | VIDEO

Business

Verzuz Reacquired by Swizz Beats and Timbaland – Partners with X Amidst Elon Musk’s Response to Racist Remarks | VIDEO

SEARCH

- Advertisement -

TRENDING

Awards

Lauryn Hill’s ‘Miseducation’ Gets Inducted Into Grammy Hall of...

Reality TV

Cynthia Bailey All-in w/Helping ‘RHOA’ Reclaim its Bravo Throne...

Deaths/We Remember

The Living Legends Foundation and the Music Industry Mourn...

Top News

Shemar Moore Beams Over Baby Daughter’s First Word (Watch)

Top News

SWV’s Coko Has a Son With a Member of...

Sex - Erotica

Toni Braxton Talks Sex after 50, Loss of Sister...

Relationships

48-Year-Old Jennifer Williams and Her New Young Boyfriend Reveal...

Crime

Black Taco Vendor Attacker from Viral Video Arrested, Loses...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Maintained by Inline Programming