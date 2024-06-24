Comedian Michael Blackson Still Haunted by Will Smith Oscar Slap | Video

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

*Comedian Michael Blackson claims he hasn’t “gotten over” Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Oscars two years ago.

“I’m rocking with Chris Rock because I’m a comic. So I really haven’t got over the slap yet,” Blackson said on The Art of Dialogue, Complex reports. “So it’s not really pushing me to go to the movie theater to go and see this, because as soon as I see his face I’m just thinking about [the] slap.”

Blackson insists he cannot move on from the infamous slap incident until Smith and Rock publicly reconcile their differences.

“Don’t get me wrong, we love Will Smith. He’s our guy and all of that stuff, but I think what happened there was, he probably just thought he was invincible, he could do whatever he wants, he’s Will F*cking Smith” continued Blackson.

“Maybe when Chris Rock and him could make up, then I can be like, ‘Okay, if Chris forgive him, then we all okay with it,’ but right now, 50 percent of us feel that way about the slap,” Blackson added.

Blackson’s said the Oscar slap triggered him, as he was “sucker punched” on a school bus in Newark, New Jersey, for excelling academically. “Because of that, I looked at Smith as a bully,” he continued.

“Chris Rock is a comedian we’re allowed freedom of speech, we’re allowed to say whatever we want [when] telling a joke on somebody,” Blackson stated on the podcast. “That does not give you [the] right to go and hit them. You hit somebody when they hit you.”

Watch Blackson’s full remarks at the 36-second mark of the YouTube video above.

READ MORE FROM EURWEB.COM: Stephen A. Smith Responds to Backlash Over His Comments on Will Smith’s Oscar Slap