Stephen A. Smith Responds to Backlash Over His Comments on Will Smith’s Oscar Slap

*Stephen A. Smith responded to the criticism over his suggestion that Will Smith publicly address the Black community about slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Academy Awards.

He also said “a lot of folks find it hard” to watch Will’s movies after the slap heard worldwide.

“We know you wouldn’t have smacked Ricky Gervais, Bill Maher, Bill Burr or a host of others,” Smith said recently during a segment on his ESPN show, Complex reports.

“We know you wouldn’t have done that. No apology necessary. I’m just saying a lot of folks ain’t get over that. A lot of folks find it hard to just go to the movies to watch you. I’m one of those people,” Stephen A. noted, even as the new “Bad Boys” film tops $100 million at the global box office.

After catching heat over his comments, Smith acknowledged the feedback he’s received from Will’s fans.

While clarifying his initial remarks, Smith cited messages from some of Will’s supporters, one of which said: “‘Who said he lost our support? He never lost it. We didn’t like what he did…but damn it, we love Will Smith and we forgive him,’” Stephen quoted during Monday’s (June 10) episode of The Stephen A. Smith Show, per Vibe. “‘You don’t hear Chris Rock talking about it, complaining about him. Eventually, they’ll meet and they’ll talk, Stephen A.’ We heard all of that. So, I got to stand down.”

The ESPN anchor explained how Will’s Oscar slap impacted both Will Packer, producer of the 2022 Oscars, and the reception of his movie “Emancipation.” He also suggested that director Antoine Fuqua might have missed out on a Best Director nomination as a result.

“I was thinking about Black folks everywhere, aspiring to be in this business…and something like that happens, and it was a blemish on all of us,” Smith stated. “Because I know how much white America reveres Will Smith. And they’re thinking along the lines of, in my mind, ‘hell, if he did that, what would the rest of us do?’ That’s what I was thinking when I said what I said Friday about being torn.”

