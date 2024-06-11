Will Smith Reacts to Jason Kelce’s Questionable Hygiene Practice | Video

*Retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce surprised fans on social media when he revealed that he doesn’t wash his legs or feet in the shower.

Kelce wrote on X (formally Twitter), “What kind of weirdo washes their feet….”

His comment was in response to a Twitter user claiming he “looks like he doesn’t wash his legs or feet.”

Will Smith was promoting the latest Bad Boys movie with co-star Martin Lawrence when he responded to Kelce’s questionable hygiene. As Parade.com reports, during the June 6 episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast, Will and Martin took part in a segment called “F—in Wit It or F— Outta Here!” and emphatically placed Kelce’s opinion in the latter category.

“F—in outta here, Kelce,” Lawrence exclaimed. “Wash your feet. Your nasty a– getting in the bed with them nasty a– feet.”

‘Cause it’s not the feet,” Smith added. “You gotta get in between the toes.”

What kind of weirdo washes their feet…. https://t.co/djbjj39Lyw — Jason Kelce (@JasonKelce) June 1, 2024

Kelce said he doesn’t believe in washing “every crevice” of his body, even going so far as saying that the public has been fed “lies” from the “Big Soap” industry.

“All of you have been fed diabolical lies that washing every crevice of your bodies and hair, all the time is somehow better or healthier,” he wrote in another X post. “Any dermatologist not in bed with Big Soap will agree!! Hot spots are all that is necessary and actually leads to cleaner healthier skin.”

Meanwhile, “Bad Boys: Ride or Die” debuted in theaters June 7, and took the top spot in the international box offices, PEOPLE reports.

According to Comscore, the film earned $56 million at the domestic box office and $48.6 million internationally, with a total global box office debut of $104.6 million.

In related news, Stephen A. Smith claims that “a lot of folks find it hard” to watch Will after he slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022.

“We know you wouldn’t have smacked Ricky Gervais, Bill Maher, Bill Burr or a host of others,” Smith, who more specifically argued that the Fresh Prince alum should “sit down and talk to the Black community,” Smith said over the weekend during a recent segment on his ESPN show, Complex reports.

“We know you wouldn’t have done that. No apology necessary. I’m just saying a lot of folks ain’t get over that. A lot of folks find it hard to just go to the movies to watch you. I’m one of those people,” Smith noted, even as the new “Bad Boys” film tops $100 million.

